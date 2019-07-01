Report: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers Agree to 7-Year, $70M Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Two-time Vezina Trophy Sergei Bobrovsky agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract with the Florida Panthers on Monday.

"[Bobrovsky] is an elite starting goaltender who has consistently proven to be one of the best in the NHL," Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

He should replace Roberto Luongo, who retired last week after 19 seasons.

After starting his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, Bobrovsky spent the last seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the NHL.

The 30-year-old posted a .921 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against average during his time in Columbus, compiling a record of 213-130 with 27 ties/overtime losses. He is coming off a season in which he went 37-24-1 with a .913 save percentage and an NHL-high nine shutouts.

The Russian recorded four shutouts during a seven-game stretch in the final month to help Columbus reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Prior to his arrival, the Blue Jackets had made the postseason just once in 11 seasons. They have made the playoffs in four of the past six seasons, winning a series for the first time in the process.

Bobrovsky was heavily criticized throughout his Columbus career for not coming up big when the stakes were highest. He registered a .908 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA in four postseasons with the Blue Jackets. However, it was his stellar play (.932 save percentage) that led his team to a historic sweep of the record-setting Tampa Bay Lightning.

While he finally exorcised his playoff demons in Columbus, he will now be moving on to Florida.



It appeared to be a foregone conclusion throughout 2018-19 season that Bobrovsky would not re-sign with the Blue Jackets. After The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported in August that the veteran goalie was seeking "Carey Price money" (eight years, $84.5 million), negotiations went nowhere.

Bobrovsky declined to publicly address his contract situation ahead of the season, only telling reporters that he had informed the club of his intentions.

"After the last season, I told (my) situation to the management of the Blue Jackets," Bobrovsky said. "They know my plans for the season, they know my plans for the future. So they know everything. They know exactly what we're going to do."

A one-game suspension during the season amid struggles didn't appear to help the Blue Jackets' cause, either.

Columbus had the opportunity to try to get something for Bobrovsky at the trade deadline but instead opted to go all-in for a playoff push, acquiring the likes of Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Adam McQuaid. While that approach resulted in a series victory in the postseason, it was not enough to convince Bobrovsky to re-sign.