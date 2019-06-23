Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Times for Sunday's Bracket

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The 2019 Women's World Cup knockout stages will continue on Sunday with two more round-of-16 contests.

England are expected to cruise past Cameroon into the quarter-finals, while tournament hosts France face a difficult task against South American giants Brazil.

Here is a look at Sunday's playing schedule, complete with TV and live-stream info.

Schedule

5:30 p.m. local time/4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: England vs. Cameroon

9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: France vs. Brazil

Both matches will be broadcast on BBC (UK) and Fox Sports (U.S.).

Bracket

Sunday's marquee contest is undoubtedly the clash between France and Brazil, two top teams in women's football who have been trending in opposite directions in recent years.

Les Bleues qualified for the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in 2011, and they steadily improved the depth of their squad in the proceeding years to enter this tournament among the favourites for the title. They were perfect in the group stage, winning all three matches and conceding a single goal.

Brazil made the final in 2007 but have steadily regressed since. They had lost nine straight matches ahead of the World Cup, and while they did pick up two wins in Group C, they finished in third place behind Italy and Australia.

Their best outing came in their last match of the group stage, a 1-0 win over the Italians:

Star forward Marta scored the only goal of that match from the penalty spot, and the Selecao will likely need the veteran to turn back the clock to have any chance of beating Les Bleues.

At 33, Marta's ability to take over matches has diminished, but she's still capable of scoring goals in key moments. France have arguably the best defence in the world, led by Wendie Renard, so Marta will have her work cut out for her.

England also won all of their group-stage matches and were rewarded with a date with Cameroon, who qualified as one of the best third-placed teams. The African side have lost two of their three matches in France, conceding five goals along the way and barely making it out of their group.

In their previous outing, the Lionesses underlined their quality by beating 2015 finalists Japan 2-0:

Cameroon have a number of players who ply their trade in France in the squad but lack the individual talent Sunday's opponents boast thanks to the likes of Lucy Bronze, Ellen White and Toni Duggan. They will need everything to go just right to have any chance of beating England.