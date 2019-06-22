AFCON 2019: Saturday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

June 22, 2019

Uganda's Patrick Henry Kaddu, center, celebrates after he scored first goal during the African Cup of Nations group A soccer match between DR Congo and Uganda at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Uganda got off to a winning start at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over DR Congo in Group A on Saturday. Goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi proved enough for the Cranes to move above Egypt, who beat Zimbabwe on Friday, in the standings.

Group B is still to play, with Nigeria and Guinea in action later in the day.

The Super Eagles, led by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi, have the chance to cement their status as group favourites when they face Burundi.

Meanwhile, a Guinea squad counting on the fitness of Liverpool playmaker Naby Keita will open its campaign against Madagascar.

Right Arrow Icon

Saturday Results

  • DR Congo 0-2 Uganda
  • Nigeria vs. Burundi
  • Guinea vs. Madagascar

        

Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Uganda: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3

2. Egypt: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

3. Zimbabwe: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. DR Congo: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0

        

Sunday Schedule

  • Group C Senegal vs. Tanzania: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET
  • Group C Algeria vs. Kenya: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET
  • Group D Morocco vs. Namibia: 2:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

Uganda executed their game plan flawlessly against a talented Congo squad. The latter featured several gifted players, including Everton winger Yannick Bolasie and Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu.

However, a defence led by West Ham United full-back Arthur Masuaku was undone by several swift counters from Uganda. Kaddu put the Cranes in front after just 14 minutes following a neat break.

Kaddu was on the mark early.
Kaddu was on the mark early.Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

The lead was doubled three minutes after the restart when Okwi found the net.

Congo's attempts to respond centred around the industry of Newcastle United midfielder Chancel Mbemba. Yet Mbemba and Co. struggled to get the pace and trickery of Bolasie involved enough.

The 30-year-old endured a tough first half, missing chances and drawing the ire of the referee:

With Bolasie's influence blunted, Bakambu was denied the service he needed to alter the outcome. It meant Uganda saw out the closing stages without too many problems.

Congo had disappointed, but Uganda sent a message to the Pharaohs that they won't have the group all their own way.

