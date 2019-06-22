AFCON 2019: Saturday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

AFCON 2019: Saturday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated ScheduleJune 22, 2019
Uganda got off to a winning start at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over DR Congo in Group A on Saturday. Goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi proved enough for the Cranes to move above Egypt, who beat Zimbabwe on Friday, in the standings.
Group B is still to play, with Nigeria and Guinea in action later in the day.
The Super Eagles, led by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi, have the chance to cement their status as group favourites when they face Burundi.
Meanwhile, a Guinea squad counting on the fitness of Liverpool playmaker Naby Keita will open its campaign against Madagascar.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Saturday Results
- DR Congo 0-2 Uganda
- Nigeria vs. Burundi
- Guinea vs. Madagascar
Group A (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Uganda: 1, 1, 0, 0, +2, 3
2. Egypt: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3
3. Zimbabwe: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0
4. DR Congo: 1, 0, 0, 1, -2, 0
Sunday Schedule
- Group C Senegal vs. Tanzania: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET
- Group C Algeria vs. Kenya: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET
- Group D Morocco vs. Namibia: 2:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET
Uganda executed their game plan flawlessly against a talented Congo squad. The latter featured several gifted players, including Everton winger Yannick Bolasie and Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu.
However, a defence led by West Ham United full-back Arthur Masuaku was undone by several swift counters from Uganda. Kaddu put the Cranes in front after just 14 minutes following a neat break.
The lead was doubled three minutes after the restart when Okwi found the net.
Congo's attempts to respond centred around the industry of Newcastle United midfielder Chancel Mbemba. Yet Mbemba and Co. struggled to get the pace and trickery of Bolasie involved enough.
The 30-year-old endured a tough first half, missing chances and drawing the ire of the referee:
Darren Allan Kyeyune @AllanDarren
38’ From the cooling break for this match and the Cranes are still solid at the back. Chances to Kaddu & Lumala. DR Congo missed a free header from Bolasie after 2 minutes. DR Congo 🇨🇩 0-1 @UgandaCranes 🇺🇬 Goal by Patrick Kaddu (14’) #UgandaUnited
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
It's not going well for DR Congo, but does @YannickBolasie take a dive? #AFCON2019 https://t.co/gP7i5a4Kw1
With Bolasie's influence blunted, Bakambu was denied the service he needed to alter the outcome. It meant Uganda saw out the closing stages without too many problems.
Congo had disappointed, but Uganda sent a message to the Pharaohs that they won't have the group all their own way.
De Ligt Agrees to Join Juventus
💰Agrees 5-year, $23M-per-season deal ⛔ Rejects Barca, PSG, Real and Man Utd (De Telegraaf/Di Marzio)