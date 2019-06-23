Women's World Cup 2019: Latest Round-of-16 Bracket Results and Sunday Schedule

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Hosts France will be aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, when they take on Brazil in the round of 16.

Les Bleues have a 100 per cent record after topping Group A with three wins and face a Brazil team that qualified as one of the best third-placed finishers from a tough group containing Italy and Australia.

England, another team with a perfect record, are also in action on Sunday. Phil Neville's side face Cameroon, who booked their place in the knockout phase in dramatic style, beating New Zealand 2-1 courtesy of a 95th-minute winner.

Round-of-16 Results

Germany 3-0 Nigeria

Norway 1-1 Australia (Norway win 4-1 on penalties)

Sunday Schedule

England vs. Cameroon, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

France vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC red button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday Preview

France began their World Cup with an emphatic 4-0 win over South Korea but were not quite as convincing in their other two group-stage games.

They needed a Eugenie Le Sommer penalty to see off Norway 2-1 and a controversial twice-taken spot-kick from Wendie Renard to overcome Nigeria 1-0.

France may not have been at their best in that game, but they are on a run of eight straight wins and have emerged victorious from 17 of their past 18 matches, per the Guardian's Suzanne Wrack.

Central defender Renard is the team's top scorer with three goals, while captain Amandine Henry has been a key player in midfield with her ability to take control of matches.

The skipper also scored a superb goal against South Korea (UK only):

Despite topping Group A, France face a tough test to make it to the quarter-finals. Brazil beat an impressive Italy team 1-0 in their final group-stage game to progress.

Selecao legend Marta was the match-winner with her second goal of the tournament:

Cristiane has also impressed in France, with four goals, and is just one behind U.S. striker Alex Morgan and Australia's Sam Kerr in the race for the Golden Boot.

Brazil have the attacking players to cause France problems, but there are concerns about their defence, which has looked vulnerable.

The team threw away a 2-0 lead against Australia to lose 3-2 in the group stage and were fortunate to keep a clean sheet against Italy, as Le Azzurre hit the woodwork and had a goal ruled out.

France will be favourites to progress at Brazil's expense, with the winner of the match set for a tricky quarter-final clash against either the United States or Spain.

Sunday's other fixture sees a strong Lionesses team take on Cameroon. The Indomitable Lionesses are making just their second appearance at a World Cup and have already been beaten by Canada and the Netherlands.

Cameroon's biggest threat will come from Ajara Nchout, who scored both goals in the team's win over New Zealand and has the skill and speed to trouble the world's best defenders (U.S. only):

Yet England will be the favourites to progress to a tie against Norway in the quarter-finals.

The Lionesses have beaten Scotland, Argentina and Japan but have not been wholly convincing, and they will need to improve to go deep into the tournament.

Manager Phil Neville has been clear how he wants his team to play:

The England boss added that his team's possession-based style is "non-negotiable, however far we go," per BBC Sport.

The team should be fresh for Sunday's clash because Neville has not been afraid to rotate his players, most recently making eight changes for the win over Japan.

The Lionesses will also be full of confidence after starting off with three wins and should have enough quality to end Cameroon's World Cup dreams.