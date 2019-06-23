Copa America 2019: Sunday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Jam Media/Getty Images

Argentina face a day of destiny in the Copa America on Sunday, when they take on Qatar knowing a win is needed if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

The Albiceleste have been poor at the tournament, with a loss to Colombia in their first game followed up by a frustrating 1-1 draw with Paraguay. For Lionel Messi and a number of other star players, it's crucial they turn in a performance against the Asian champions, who will feel they are unlucky to only have one point.

The other Group B game sees Paraguay and Colombia go head-to-head. The former will finish as group winners, but Argentina need them to earn a positive result on Sunday if they are to qualify automatically for the quarter-finals.

Sunday Fixtures

8 p.m. (BST): Argentina vs. Qatar

8 p.m. (BST): Colombia vs. Paraguay

Odds

Argentina 2-7, draw 19-4, Qatar 14-1

Colombia 19-10, draw 23-10, Paraguay 13-8

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Broadcast Information

The matches will be available on Premier Sports and the Premier Player in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, both matches will be available via the NBC Sports Extra App.

Preview

Although a win for Argentina doesn't guarantee their progression to the knockout stages of the Copa, if they want to at least qualify as one of the highest-ranked third-placed teams, they need to pick up three points.

If they are unable to lift their standards, that's by no means guaranteed. Against Colombia and Paraguay, common failings were prevalent for the Albiceleste, with the enviable attacking talent in their squad still failing to jell.

Per Argentina football journalist Peter Coates, in the search for a formula, manager Lionel Scaloni looks set to tweak his tactics once again:

With the team fractured and devoid of confidence, responsibility has been thrust on to Messi.

The Laportismo Twitter account summed up the problems Messi has had when trying to construct attacks for his team:

Qatar have shown themselves to be a handy side in 2019, though. Having won the Asian Cup in impressive style, they have proved they belong at this level, with a creditable draw against Paraguay and a fine effort against Colombia before a piece of magic from James Rodriguez unlocked their defence.

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar has been impressed by the efforts of Felix Sanchez Bas' team:

If Argentina are to make it into the top two in the group, they will need Colombia to do them a favour against Paraguay.

With Los Cafeteros having secured top spot already, it's not a shock to see Paraguay are favourites for this one. Colombia may take the opportunity to rest a number of players ahead of their quarter-final on Saturday.

Paraguay have a big chance to secure an important win as a result. Bayern Munich media's Cristian Nyari commented on positive facets of their play in the draw against Argentina:

While Argentina will be expected to get the job done against Qatar, there's been little to indicate the match will be routine. The South Americans are devoid of cohesion and confidence, although the individual class they possess should be enough to see them to a win.

All eyes will be on the clash between Colombia and Paraguay should Argentina build up a comfortable lead. And while Los Cafeteros will likely leave out some star names, they have enough depth to earn a point from this fixture and do Argentina a big favour.

Predictions: Argentina 2-0 Qatar, Colombia 1-1 Paraguay