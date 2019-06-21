Saints' Drew Brees Awarded $6.1M in Lawsuit Against Jeweler over Diamond Fraud

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs a drill at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A jury awarded New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees $6.1 million in a lawsuit against jeweler Vahid Moradi, who Brees said defrauded him on diamond purchases from 2012 to 2016.

"The jury worked hard and saw Mr. Moradi as the confidence man that he is," Brees' attorney, Andrew Kim, said in a statement, per  of the Advocate.

Brees said in June 6 testimony that Moradi sold him $15 million worth of diamonds, which the jeweler presented as a sound investment that would increase in value over time. An appraiser later told Brees in 2017 that he greatly overpaid for the diamonds, saying Moradi overestimated their value by around $7 million.

A ring purchased by Brees for $8 million was allegedly worth half that amount.

Moradi plans to appeal the verdict, saying he did not defraud Brees. He and his attorney say that the appraiser, Aldo Dinelli, defrauded Brees and his wife by underestimating the value of the diamonds.

The trial was heard by a civil jury that deliberated Thursday and Friday before reaching a verdict. If the verdict is overturned upon appeal, Brees could see the value of the settlement lessened or eradicated.

Related

    Odell Felt Giants Stunted His Physical, Mental, Spiritual Growth

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Felt Giants Stunted His Physical, Mental, Spiritual Growth

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts Sitting Pretty in Salary-Cap Heaven 😇

    Franchise QB + young talent + money = ?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts Sitting Pretty in Salary-Cap Heaven 😇

    Franchise QB + young talent + money = ?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Smith on Playing Again: That's the Plan

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Smith on Playing Again: That's the Plan

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Michael Thomas Looking for $22M a Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Michael Thomas Looking for $22M a Year

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report