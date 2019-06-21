Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Friday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

FC Barcelona soccer player and founder of investment group Kosmos, Gerard Pique, right, attends the presentation of the city of Madrid as hosts of the new Davis Cup for the next two years in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The play-offs for the 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III were set Friday with the final matches of the pool stage, as Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Cuba advanced to the next stage.

Costa Rica and Puerto Rico both comfortably won their final matches, beating the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bahamas, respectively. The two have been Pool A's top teams throughout the week and were expected to advance as a result.

There was drama on the final day of Pool B action, however, as Honduras―who shared the lead with Jamaica for much of the week―dropped the tie against the Jamaicans and were overtaken by Cuba in the standings.

Here are the full results from Friday's action:

Bahamas 0-3 Puerto Rico

Costa Rica 3-0 U.S. Virgin Islands

Cuba 3-0 Bermuda

Panama 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Honduras 1-2 Jamaica

   

Play-off Schedule

Costa Rica vs. Cuba

Jamaica vs. Puerto Rico

    

Honduras came into the final round of pool matches with the head-to-head advantage over Cuba, but following their loss against Panama, they were suddenly in real danger of failing to qualify for the play-offs.

A win was needed over Jamaica, who had a perfect record entering the tie.

In the first rubber, Jacob Bicknell came from behind to beat Alejandro Obando Maldonado 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, putting a ton of pressure on the Honduras team.

Keny Turcios surprisingly did not play the second rubber, and instead, Jaime Bendeck was tasked with keeping his team's chances alive against the in-form Rowland Phillips. Phillips cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win, however, ending the rubber in Jamaica's favour before the doubles kicked off.

Cuba did what they had to against Bermuda, comfortably winning all three rubbers. Osmel Rivera Granja was in action twice, winning both his singles and doubles matches. That gave Cuba a win-loss record of 10-5, one better than Honduras and two better than Panama.

There were no major surprises in Pool A, where Costa Rica and Puerto Rica easily took care of business. Both teams only lost two rubbers throughout the week, and neither team lost a set Friday.

Related

    Nadal Wins His 12th French Open 🏆

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal Wins His 12th French Open 🏆

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem: Career Stats and Prediction for 2019 Men's Final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem: Career Stats and Prediction for 2019 Men's Final

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    French Open Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Nadal, Thiem to Meet in Rematch of Last Year's Final 🏆

    Thiem defeats Djokovic in five-set match to advance

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Nadal, Thiem to Meet in Rematch of Last Year's Final 🏆

    Thiem defeats Djokovic in five-set match to advance

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report