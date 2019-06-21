Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Friday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The play-offs for the 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III were set Friday with the final matches of the pool stage, as Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Cuba advanced to the next stage.

Costa Rica and Puerto Rico both comfortably won their final matches, beating the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bahamas, respectively. The two have been Pool A's top teams throughout the week and were expected to advance as a result.

There was drama on the final day of Pool B action, however, as Honduras―who shared the lead with Jamaica for much of the week―dropped the tie against the Jamaicans and were overtaken by Cuba in the standings.

Here are the full results from Friday's action:

Bahamas 0-3 Puerto Rico

Costa Rica 3-0 U.S. Virgin Islands

Cuba 3-0 Bermuda

Panama 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Honduras 1-2 Jamaica

Play-off Schedule

Costa Rica vs. Cuba

Jamaica vs. Puerto Rico

Honduras came into the final round of pool matches with the head-to-head advantage over Cuba, but following their loss against Panama, they were suddenly in real danger of failing to qualify for the play-offs.

A win was needed over Jamaica, who had a perfect record entering the tie.

In the first rubber, Jacob Bicknell came from behind to beat Alejandro Obando Maldonado 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, putting a ton of pressure on the Honduras team.

Keny Turcios surprisingly did not play the second rubber, and instead, Jaime Bendeck was tasked with keeping his team's chances alive against the in-form Rowland Phillips. Phillips cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win, however, ending the rubber in Jamaica's favour before the doubles kicked off.

Cuba did what they had to against Bermuda, comfortably winning all three rubbers. Osmel Rivera Granja was in action twice, winning both his singles and doubles matches. That gave Cuba a win-loss record of 10-5, one better than Honduras and two better than Panama.

There were no major surprises in Pool A, where Costa Rica and Puerto Rica easily took care of business. Both teams only lost two rubbers throughout the week, and neither team lost a set Friday.