Video: Gerald McCoy Says Carson Wentz Better Than Dak Prescott on 'Undisputed'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Newly signed Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said Friday that he believes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is better than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Appearing on FS1's Undisputed, McCoy was asked which team he felt would have a better year in 2019 between the Eagles and Cowboys. McCoy endorsed Philly and gave Wentz the edge over Prescott as well:

Both Wentz and Prescott are set to enter their fourth NFL season, and they figure to battle for NFC East supremacy for many years to come.

The Cowboys have won two division titles during Prescott's tenure, including last season, while the Eagles have won one and made the playoffs last season as a wild card. Philly also won the Super Bowl the previous season, but veteran Nick Foles was under center for that run with Wentz out injured.

While Prescott has played in and started all 48 regular-season games during his career, Wentz has missed eight regular-season contests over the past two seasons and all of the Eagles' playoff games.

McCoy noted that Wentz was likely on track to win the NFL MVP award in 2017 if not for a torn ACL cutting his year short. In 13 games, Wentz went 11-2 and completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions that season.

Wentz was just 5-6 last season and completed 69.6 percent of his attempts for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven picks. Now that he is further removed from the knee injury, McCoy believes it will allow Wentz to play with more confidence in 2019.

Prescott was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 after getting selected in the fourth round, and he was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time last season. Wentz is a one-time Pro Bowler.

Dak went 10-6, completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,885 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he rushed for 305 yards and six scores last season. Prescott also won a playoff game, which Wentz has yet to do.

Prescott is backed by a dominant running game spearheaded by Ezekiel Elliott, but Wentz has not had that luxury. If Wentz can stay healthy in 2019 and get more production from his running backs, he will have every opportunity to prove McCoy right.