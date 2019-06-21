Luis Suarez: Uruguay 'Have to Correct Mistakes' After Japan Draw

Alessandra Cabral/Getty Images

Luis Suarez said Uruguay were left with "a bittersweet feeling" after they could only draw 2-2 with Japan in their second group-stage game at the 2019 Copa America on Thursday.

Koji Miyoshi put Japan ahead twice at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and goals from Suarez and Jose Gimenez meant the spoils were shared.

It was a surprising result given Japan opened the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Chile and Uruguay won by the same scoreline against Ecuador.

Suarez, 32, said La Celeste were prepared for a much better Japan side than the Chile result suggested, and he added there are improvements that need to be made as the tournament goes on, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"We have to correct mistakes and praise the positive things. We were the ones who created the most clear chances. That is why we left with a bittersweet feeling. We played a good game at a general level, but we have the consequence that in this kind of tournament you have two mistakes and they make two goals and you have to be more careful.

"We knew that Japan's performance with Chile was not a true reflection. They are quick, they have a lot of quality, they put pressure on us and they did not let us play well."

Uruguay could have booked their spot in the quarter-finals if they had beaten Japan.

The point put them to the top of Group C, but they could be pushed into second if Chile beat Ecuador, as expected, on Friday.

Uruguay could then well need to get something from their final group game against La Roja, who have won the last two editions of the tournament.

The winner of Group C will play one of the best third-placed sides in the first knockout round, while the runner-up will meet in-form Colombia.

As such, Uruguay could end up rueing the draw against Japan.

Suarez's equaliser against the Samurai Blue came from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after the video assistant referee awarded a controversial penalty:



Miyoshi put Japan ahead again just before the hour, but Gimenez was on hand to head home another equaliser seven minutes later.