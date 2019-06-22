France vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Host nation France will play the first of their knockout matches at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, as they face Brazil at the Stade Oceane in Le Harve.

While the French won all three of their group games, wins over Norway and Nigeria were far from straightforward for the home side. Manager Corinne Diacre will want to see the team recapture the attacking spark they showcased in the competition curtain-raiser, when they hammered South Korea 4-0.

Brazil only made it into the knockout stages after beating Italy in their final group game, finishing as one of the competition's best third-place outfits. Despite their inconsistency and defensive frailties, they're a dangerous opponent for France at this stage.

The match is the standout fixture of the last-16 and should be an absorbing encounter. Here are the key details for it, including the odds and broadcast information.

Match Odds

France win (6/13)

Draw (15/4)

Brazil (7/1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC (UK), FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Having endured tough group matches against Norway and Nigeria, for the hosts the path to the competition final appears to be far from routine.

Assuming they both come through their respective last-16 matches, France and the United States—the holders and competition favourites—will meet in a quarter-final showdown. In the semi-finals, an improving England team may be waiting.

Still, if France can find some consistency in their play, they've shown they can be a match for any side at the World Cup.

Per B/R Football, they are seeking to follow in the footsteps of the men's side, who were crowned world champions last summer:

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, the French team appears to have caught the attention of the general public:

That interest is only likely to increase as France progress through the competition, although they won't take anything for granted against Brazil.

The Selecao have had a tournament of ups and downs so far. Wins over Jamaica and Italy sandwiched a dramatic defeat to Australia, when they collapsed after leading 2-0; in that encounter, Brazil looked like an ageing outfit in a competition packed with dynamic units.

Their performance against Italy was a lot more professional, as they were improved at the back and more robust in midfield. Crucially, when their opportunity came to score from the penalty spot in the 74th minute, Marta kept her cool, going to a World Cup landmark in the process:

Afterwards, the Brazil icon spoke about the importance of gender equality in the game:

Although this Brazil team is not the force it one was, they still have it in them to make the match a nervy one for the home side, as they're capable of getting the better of anyone on their day. In order to do so, it's crucial they defend with the same astuteness and aggression that was on display against Italy.

Still, France will be a step up in class from what the Selecao have faced so far and with a French crowd behind them, Les Bleues will keep hopes of glory on home soil alive with a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: France 3-1 Brazil