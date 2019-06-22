Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Times for Saturday's Bracket

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Germany will open the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout-stage schedule against Nigeria on Saturday in a matchup between two-time world champions and the lowest-ranked third-placed team to qualify for the round of 16.

Die Nationalelf won Group B with a perfect record to maintain their record of progressing past the group stage in each of their eight World Cup tournament appearances.

Australia and Norway will clash in the second of Saturday's last-16 matchups, a fixture that will see one of the pre-tournament dark horses depart.

The Matildas finished second in Group C, while Norway ended up as runners-up in Group A. The victor of their match will face either England or Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Here's the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket in full:

Saturday's Fixtures

Germany vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Norway vs. Australia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Preview

Germany's pristine run through the Group B was in stark contrast to Nigeria's route into the round of 16, whereby the Super Falcons were relying on results to go in their favour in order to advance.

The No. 2-ranked team in the world finally moved up a gear on Matchday 3 and exorcised some creative demons with a 4-0 hammering of South Africa, having edged past both China and Spain 1-0.

The European giants are strongly favoured on Saturday, though coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg isn't taking Nigeria lightly:

Nigeria are through to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in 20 years, progressing despite a controversial 1-0 defeat to hosts France.

There are obvious downsides to facing a highly regarded team and previous World Cup winner like Germany, but Nigeria can at least feel relieved of any pressure having made it back to the knockout rounds.

Broadcaster Usher Komugisha celebrated African nations breaking new ground in France:

Either Sweden or Canada await the winner of their fixture in the next stage of the tournament.

Germany's chances of advancing look stronger than those of Norway, who were drawn opposite an intimidating Australia squad after they both finished second in their respective groups.

The Grasshoppers have failed to make it past the round of 16 in each of their past two World Cup appearances, and star striker Ada Hegerberg's ongoing decision to not represent her country hasn't aided their odds of winning.

The Matildas have their star woman in Samantha Kerr, who entered the history books after netting four goals in their 4-1 victory over Jamaica on Monday, as The Sydney Morning Herald highlighted:

Sports writer John D. Halloran voiced his appreciation for the Perth Glory forward:

Australia scored eight goals in the group stage and have qualified for the last eight in each of the previous three World Cups.

Kerr was present for the quarter-final runs of 2011 and 2015, and she's the jewel in their crown hoping to lead the charge past 1995 World Cup winners Norway on Saturday.