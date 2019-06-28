Full AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Match Card and Picks for Every Bout

2 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Last year, despite going into the match injured, Alex Jebailey managed to defeat Michael Nakazawa, albeit through some underhanded methods by using a crutch while the referee was out of commission.

Their rematch will be contested under hardcore rules, however, meaning that will be completely legal not just for Jebailey, but Nakazawa, too.

That introduces a different element to the scenario, as it should up the ante for what they're able to do when not constrained to traditional wrestling protocol, which Jebailey is nowhere near a seasoned performer of.

On the one hand, it would make sense to have Nakazawa get the win here to offset his previous loss and set the two up for a rubber match next year. However, there are more factors pointing to the opposite.

As he's the head of CEO, there may be a built-in preference for having him win to help promote that side of Fyter Fest even more. A loss doesn't hurt CEO, as this is a comedy match, but a win would surely have more impact.

Nakazawa is also more of a lighthearted character, so booking him to lose isn't exactly the same as if Jebailey were to beat Kenny Omega. Plus, there's nothing stopping another member of the roster from interfering and helping Jebailey win in order to start a feud with Nakazawa.

Ultimately, this is the match that means the least, so it could go either way and it won't be a big deal, as its only happening so people can have a good laugh.

Prediction: Jebailey wins.