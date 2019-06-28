Full AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Match Card and Picks for Every BoutJune 28, 2019
Full AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Match Card and Picks for Every Bout
All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest event will be the second pay-per-view in the company's history, streaming free on B/R Live for all viewers this Saturday.
While the Fyre Festival its name is parodying was a complete joke, this show is set to be nothing to laugh at, with a card that features much of AEW's premier talent.
This will be Jon Moxley's first match for AEW as he faces Joey Janela, Darby Allin will also make his debut against Cody, and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will be in action against The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid.
With a company so new to the game, no precedents have been set, so anything can happen. Nevertheless, let's test our prediction skills by running down the card and trying to decipher who may walk away the winners of these matches.
Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates
No official announcement has been made regarding the supposed match between Leva Bates and Kylie Rae, but it was included on a Twitter graphic from ITV about the Fyter Fest card.
If this is true, and Rae vs. Bates happens on the Buy In pre-show, it will be the least developed match on the card, with relatively no build whatsoever.
But that's okay, as this is still a feeling out period to introduce people to who these wrestlers are and how AEW will function as a company, and it doesn't hurt to have another women's match on the card, even if it's seemingly thrown together at the last minute.
Rae seems to be positioned as a bigger star in the women's division than Bates, who has a comedic gimmick and will likely be played for laughs. It's not impossible for Bates to get the win here, but it's improbable, given that perception.
Prediction: Kylie Rae wins.
Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa
Last year, despite going into the match injured, Alex Jebailey managed to defeat Michael Nakazawa, albeit through some underhanded methods by using a crutch while the referee was out of commission.
Their rematch will be contested under hardcore rules, however, meaning that will be completely legal not just for Jebailey, but Nakazawa, too.
That introduces a different element to the scenario, as it should up the ante for what they're able to do when not constrained to traditional wrestling protocol, which Jebailey is nowhere near a seasoned performer of.
On the one hand, it would make sense to have Nakazawa get the win here to offset his previous loss and set the two up for a rubber match next year. However, there are more factors pointing to the opposite.
As he's the head of CEO, there may be a built-in preference for having him win to help promote that side of Fyter Fest even more. A loss doesn't hurt CEO, as this is a comedy match, but a win would surely have more impact.
Nakazawa is also more of a lighthearted character, so booking him to lose isn't exactly the same as if Jebailey were to beat Kenny Omega. Plus, there's nothing stopping another member of the roster from interfering and helping Jebailey win in order to start a feud with Nakazawa.
Ultimately, this is the match that means the least, so it could go either way and it won't be a big deal, as its only happening so people can have a good laugh.
Prediction: Jebailey wins.
Three-Way Tag Team Match: Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party
AEW's plan for the World Tag Team Championship is to have a tournament that runs once the television show premieres, but that is still several months in the future.
In the meantime, there will be a three-way match during the Buy In that will feature SoCal Uncensored, Best Friends and Private Party against each other to get momentum on their side.
The winning team will advance to the All Out event, wherein they will face another tag team yet to be announced with a first-round bye for the upcoming tournament on the line.
Essentially, this is a shot to get a chance at getting a bye, which seems a bit more confusing than it needs to be, but is still beneficial, nonetheless.
Based purely on their perceived status as being higher up on the card than Best Friends and Private Party, the smart bet to win this is SoCal Uncensored.
Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian are among the most featured names in AEW, and with that status comes the higher likelihood they will be prioritized when the tournament is underway.
Prediction: SoCal Uncensored wins.
Three-Way Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose
Riho was on the winning team for her match at Double or Nothing against Yuka Sakazaki's trio, and Nyla Rose came up short in her four-way fight.
Unless AEW specifically wants to push Riho as one of the bigger deals in the women's division right out of the gate, it would be safe to assume she's able to take a loss here without looking too weak, as her record would be 1-1.
When it comes to the two others, the priority should be pushing Rose. Not only is she the biggest woman in the match, she's also the one with the more publicity surrounding her signing with AEW, which should be capitalized on, rather than pushed aside.
Rose will likely be one of the more dominant women on the brand, but that has to be established, and since that didn't happen at Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest must be when that begins.
Prediction: Nyla Rose wins.
Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
Joey Janela may be one of the extended core members of AEW, but there is absolutely no way he will score an upset in Jon Moxley's debut match.
Moxley brings with him several levels higher star power from his time as a top name in WWE and was the final focal point of Double or Nothing. He is clearly one of the major players for AEW and someone who will be protected, at least until his match with Kenny Omega at All Out.
Leading up to August, it would be foolish to have Moxley lose, even if it were due to a distraction or interference from Omega to keep that feud going. It means more if Moxley keeps the momentum on his side, and Janela can take the loss without looking bad.
More than any other match on this card, this is the easiest to predict, so if you're placing your bets, put your money on Moxley.
Prediction: Moxley wins.
Christopher Daniels vs. Cima
If AEW's intentions for Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA are to give SoCal Uncensored even more credibility, Daniels will come out of this victorious, just as SCU defeated Strong Hearts at Double or Nothing.
However, it seems more probable that this is a chance to offset that loss by having CIMA get a win over Daniels to even the odds, so to speak.
With the idea in mind that Sky and Kazarian could win the tag team match earlier in the night, Daniels losing is balanced out, and it would be for a good cause in that it will help boost CIMA's stock.
Still, as this is only AEW's second show, there's no telling what kind of booking philosophies are in place, and something like the win-loss record may not even be much of a factor at this stage, so it could realistically go to either man.
Prediction: CIMA wins.
Cody vs. Darby Allin
It's easy to say that Darby Allin should win this match, since its his debut, but that would be a little predictable to do that for both he and Moxley to follow that path.
Cody is one of the main components of this promotion and has to establish himself as a definitive top of the line competitor, so his standing on a win-loss capacity matters more than Allin's—at least, at the moment.
There also isn't much of a chance that someone will interfere to cost Cody this match, as his next match is set to be alongside Dustin Rhodes against The Young Bucks, who Cody has no animosity toward. They have no reason to want to make him lose and hurt their friendship.
Allin will probably be made to look like Cody's equal, but ultimately, come up short.
Prediction: Cody wins.
Four-Way Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF
As this match came about from some miscommunication of what essentially was an issue between Hangman Adam Page and MJF, it's fair to assume those two are the only options to win this, with Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc just there along for the ride.
Jungle Boy or Havoc may also be taking the pin for Page or MJF, in order to save more of a true confrontation between the latter two for another time after All Out.
But what is the better story to tell? Is it Page getting the victory and MJF escaping having to lose, or is it MJF being sneaky and winning here just to get under everyone's skin?
This is a particularly tough match to call a winner for, as both scenarios are worth investing in, but since heels tend to drive the story more than babyfaces, let's ever-so-slightly lean in MJF's favor and say that he'll win by pinning Jungle Boy.
Prediction: MJF wins.
The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid
If the original plan were still in place and Pac were teaming up with The Lucha Bros, the scales would be more on his side of this match, as he was supposed to be someone with a great win-loss record.
With Laredo Kid as his replacement, though, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega now have the advantage.
Matt and Nick Jackson defeated Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix at Double or Nothing, already proving they can best them, and Omega is not only a much higher priority than Laredo Kid, he's also someone who could stand to get a victory after having lost to Chris Jericho.
Unless AEW's goal is to present Omega with a losing streak so he is even more sympathetic for his upcoming match with Moxley—especially if Moxley does something to interfere here and cost Omega the win—this should be a victory for The Elite.
Prediction: The Young Bucks and Omega win.
Who do you think will win at Fyter Fest? What matches are you most excited to see?
Drop a comment below with your thoughts and stay tuned to B/R Live for the event!
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.