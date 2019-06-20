Nikki Bella Reveals She Is Retired from WWE with Herniated Disc, Cyst on Brain

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Nikki Bella confirmed her retirement from WWE during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Nikki, who was joined on the show by twin sister Brie, said she wanted to return to WWE to pursue the Women's Tag Team Championships with Brie but was not cleared to do so because of injury complications:

"I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain," Nikki said. "So, they were like, 'You're done, no more, you're out.' So, I didn't get a choice, which sucks."

The 35-year-old Bella underwent neck surgery in 2016, which forced her to miss 10 months of action. She returned to wrestle a light schedule in 2017 and 2018, but has not competed in a match since losing to Ronda Rousey in the main event of WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, in October 2018.

It wasn't long after that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were announced, and The Bella Twins would have been a natural fit to go for the titles.

Instead, Sasha Banks and Bayley were the first WWE Women's Tag Team champs before dropping them to The IIconics at WrestleMania.

Although the Bellas appear to be done wrestling for good with Nikki nursing injuries and Brie committing to motherhood, their respective legacies are cemented.

Both are former Divas champions, and Nikki stands as the longest-reigning Divas champion of all time with a reign of 301 days.

Considering their role in the advancement of the women's division and the success of the reality series Total Divas on E!, both Nikki and Brie are strong candidates to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).