Women's World Cup Bracket 2019: Teams, Matchups, Schedule for Knockout Fixtures

Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

The United States completed their perfect run through the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage after they defeated Sweden 2-0 on Thursday as the opening round closed.

The Stars and Stripes will take on Spain in the next stage of their title defence, while Sweden will attempt to steer their campaign back on track against Group E runners-up Canada.

Chile beat Thailand 2-0 but couldn't make up the necessary goal advantage to advance further in the competition despite ending their maiden Women's World Cup appearance with their first win.

The Netherlands edged Canada 2-1 earlier in the day to top Group E, and they'll face Japan in the last of the last 16. Cameroon beat New Zealand by the same score to clinch their place in the last 16 as one of the best third-place finishers.

The round-of-16 schedule will throw up a host of top-level encounters, including what promises to be a classic between Brazil and hosts France.

Round-of-16 Schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Norway vs. Australia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC One, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 23

England vs. Cameroon, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

France vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 24

Spain vs. United States, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Sweden vs. Canada, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC Two, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Japan, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (BBC red button, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Preview

The United States couldn't have asked for a much better start in their decisive Group F encounter with Sweden on Thursday, when it took Lindsey Horan less than three minutes to get on the board, per OptaJack:

The Stars and Stripes have already impressed but sent a message to the rest of the competition with their initiative on Thursday, a sign they're ready to live up to their billing as big favourites.

Cameroon squeaked by New Zealand and kept their 100 percent record of qualifying for the last 16 in each World Cup they've played in, having made their tournament debut in Canada four years ago.

They and the Football Ferns were each on the verge of elimination as they entered the dying phases of their match at 1-1, but Ajara Nchout's superb curled finish at the final whistle completed a historic win:

Cameroon and Nigeria will represent Africa in the knockout stage, but neither has an easy task on their hands as they prepare to face respective opponents England and Germany.

Die Nationalelf won Group B but will have noticed definite room for improvement in the next stage, and the same could be said for Phil Neville's Lionesses.

France also came out on top of their pool but might have hoped for an easier second-round opponent than Brazil, who were one of three teams to finish tied on three points in Group C.

Marta's game-deciding penalty against Italy ended up as a crucial strike for the Selecao, and the Brazil legend is hoping to extend her reach as the World Cup's new all-time leading scorer:

The Italians will face China in the last 16 while the Netherlands take on Japan, the other Asian country left in the World Cup.

The Oranje won all three of their group games and could be a dark horse worth keeping a close eye on, as Men In Blazers recently suggested:

Australia powered past Jamaica in their last game to finish second in Group C, their reward for which is a meeting with Norway on Saturday.

Their clash will pit the world's sixth (Australia) and 12th-ranked (Norway) teams against one another as one of the tournament's major powers prepares for the exit.