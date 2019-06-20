2019 NBA Draft Rumors: UNC's Coby White Had Private Workout with Knicks

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are doing a great job of convincing teams they are open to multiple players with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks brought in North Carolina guard Coby White for a private workout at their facilities on Thursday.

The Knicks also had a workout with Darius Garland on Wednesday, but Wojnarowski noted they are still "locked on" RJ Barrett with their first draft pick.

One NBA source told Marc Berman of the New York Post there are people in the Knicks organization who believe Garland can be a better NBA player than Barrett, but the Duke star is considered a safer choice at No. 3.

The Knicks certainly need help at point guard, especially since Kyrie Irving, one of their potential free-agent targets, has been heavily linked to the Brooklyn Nets. Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina haven't established themselves as a consistent NBA players.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has White ranked as the ninth-best prospect in this year's draft class, highlighting his "impressive shot-creation and tough shot-making around the perimeter and rim."

White averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists in 35 games as a freshman at North Carolina. He also shot 42.3% from the field, including 35.3% behind the three-point line.