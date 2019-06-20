Jorginho Could Join Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, Says Agent Joao Santos

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has not ruled out the midfielder joining Maurizio Sarri in moving from Chelsea to Juventus this summer.

Sarri left Chelsea earlier this week after just a season in charge to take up the role at Juve recently vacated by Massimiliano Allegri.

Jorginho moved with Sarri from Napoli to Stamford Bridge last summer, and there are now rumours the Italian manager wants the 27-year-old to join him again at the Serie A champions, per Duncan Castles in The Times.

Santos has acknowledged his client has a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and said Jorginho is "happy" in west London, but he did not rule out the possibility of a switch to the Old Lady, per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Goal's Daniel Lewis):



"Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad. We'll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers. His past at Napoli won't be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea.

"He found a great atmosphere, and we can't really say that he'd like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We'll wait and see."

Sarri, 60, spent less than a year at Chelsea, joining in July 2018 before leading the Blues to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League glory:

It was anything but a serene season, though, as Sarri dealt regularly with criticism from fans about his style:

At its peak, there was open revolt from home fans at Stamford Bridge when they lost 2-0 in the FA Cup to Manchester United in February on the back of thrashings to Bournemouth and Manchester City:

As the player Sarri had brought with him to help implement his style, Jorginho also received criticism from Chelsea fans.

He played a key role as Chelsea went unbeaten in Sarri's first 18 matches in charge at the beginning of 2018-19.

But the Italy international's performances then deteriorated as opposition sides worked out that smothering Jorginho was the key to disrupting Chelsea's rhythm.

Given he has not had the best time at Chelsea so far, it would be no surprise to see Jorginho move to Juve to join Sarri, who he has now played under for four consecutive seasons at Napoli and Chelsea.

However, it would also be fascinating to see how he would fare under a new boss at Stamford Bridge, and whether he would thrive or falter outside of Sarri's rigid system.