Dominican Republic Prosecutor: David Ortiz Was Not Intended Target of Shooting

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

Boston Red Sox baseball great David Ortiz, looks at the jumbotron, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston as the team retires his number
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez, who is the Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor, said Wednesday David Ortiz was shot on June 9 because of a case of mistaken identity. 

Danica Coto of the Associated Press reported the news, noting Rodriguez said a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel orchestrated the shooting and mistakenly thought Ortiz was someone else who was dressed in a similar fashion and seated with the Boston Red Sox legend.

The prosecutor also said the member of the cartel is still on the run.

According to Coto, Ortiz was with TV personality Jhoel Lopez and David Fernandez. Rodriguez said Fernandez was the target.

Coto provided additional details, noting 11 suspects have been arrested in the case. Among those 11 suspects are "the alleged shooter identified as Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, a skinny, tattooed 25-year-old whom U.S. prosecutors said is wanted on armed robbery and gun charges in New Jersey."

However, Rodriguez said Victor Hugo Gomez was the one behind the shooting even though officials did not provide a reason why he was targeting Fernandez.

As for Ortiz, his wife Tiffany provided an update on his recovery on Tuesday and revealed his condition was upgraded to "good."

The Red Sox shared the message:

Ortiz was initially treated in a hospital in the Dominican Republic but was eventually flown to Boston for further treatment. He had his gall bladder and portions of his intestines removed.

