Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Wednesday

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

Colombia's Duvan Zapata, left, celebrates after scoring against Qatar with teammate Mateus Uribe during a Copa America Group B soccer match at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

The 2019 Copa America continued on Wednesday, with all eyes on Group B as the opening stage marches on.

All four squads from Group B suited up on Wednesday to participate in their second matches, respectively. Colombia and Qatar were the first to take the field, and 14-time champion Argentina and Paraguay go head-to-head in the nightcap.

Below is a look at the latest tournament action.

   

2019 Copa America Schedule & Results - June 19

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule available at the tournament's official site

    

Updated Group Tables

Group A (Matches played, Points, Goal difference)

Brazil: 2, 4, +3

Peru: 2, 4, +2

Venezuela: 2, 2, 0

Bolivia: 2, 0, -5

            

Group B 

Colombia: 2, 6, +3

Paraguay: 1, 1, 0

Qatar: 2, 1, -1

Argentina: 1, 0, -2

          

Group C

Uruguay: 1, 3, +4

Chile: 1, 3, +4

Japan: 1, 0, -4

Ecuador: 1, 0, -4

      

Thursday Schedule

Uruguay vs. Japan, 7 p.m. ET

   

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

Colombia controlled gameplay throughout the match, but it wasn't until the 86th minute that they were finally able to beat Saad Al-Sheeb and the Qatar defense.

Nearly every statistical category favored Colombia: Possession (68-32), shots (19-6), shots on goal (5-2) and corner kicks (13-1). And yet, they had nothing to show for it until the final minutes.

Duvan Zapata played the role of hero for Colombia, heading home a terrific ball from James Rodriguez:

It marked Zapata's second goal of the tournament. Oddly enough, he also scored in the 86th minute in a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Saturday.

Two victories in two matches put Colombia in complete control of Group B. No other country in the group has more than one point, though Argentina and Paraguay will play later in the day.

It's been a solid showing for Qatar in their first Copa America appearance. Not only did they hang with Colombia, but they rallied from two goals down late in their opener against Paraguay to capture their first-ever point.

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with Colombia facing Paraguay and Qatar taking on Argentina. 

