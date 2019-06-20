Women's World Cup 2019 Bracket: Round of 16 Format, Fixtures and Predictions

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

France, England, Germany Spain, Italy and Brazil are already through to the last 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup. They are also waiting on opponents, with the rest of the bracket only set to be completed after Thursday's results in Groups E and F.

Count on the Netherlands and USA winning their groups and then making short work of their respective knockout ties.

Canada and the Netherlands are set to go through from Group E, but it remains to be seen who finishes first or second. Similarly, defending champions USA can seal top spot in Group F by avoiding defeat against Sweden, who are a lock to at least finish as runners-up.

The question is which third-placed teams will join them from Cameroon, New Zealand, Chile and Thailand?

This is how the bracket is shaping up ahead of the first knockout phase:

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. Nigeria/Brazil/Argentina: 5:30 p.m. local time, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Australia: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Predicted Winners: Germany, Australia

Sunday, June 23

England vs. China/Cameroon/NewZealand/Chile/Thailand: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Brazil/Argentina/Cameroon/New Zealand: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Predicted Winners: England, France

Monday, June 24

Spain vs. USA/Sweden: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

USA/Sweden vs. Netherlands/Canada: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Predicted Winners: USA, Netherlands

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. Nigeria/China/Chile/Thailand: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Netherlands/Canada vs. Japan: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Predicted Winners: Italy, Netherlands

England, France and Germany Too Good for Whoever Awaits

Even without a finalised bracket, it's not a stretch to say England, France and Germany will book their places in the last eight. All three are too strong for any of their potential opponents.

England's strength comes from a forward line loaded with pace and power. Nikita Parris offers the former quality, along with an innate sense for how her to time her runs to get free.

Parris rarely wastes chances when they come her way, while Toni Duggan is an excellent link striker who can be a force in the air. Ellen White also offers a significant threat after her brace to beat Japan on Wednesday:

It's a similar story for Germany, who can share goals more evenly throughout the team thanks to an enterprising midfield led by Sara Dabritz. The 24-year-old found the net in two of Germany's three matches in Group B, all wins.

Even without the influence of classy No. 10 Dzsenifer Marozsan, who missed the group stage with a toe injury, Germany possess the quality to overcome any challenge.

France can also overcome on home soil, but for different reasons. Coach Corinne Diacre's team is geared to dominate defensively, something all-but guaranteed in any game thanks to the presence of Wendie Renard.

It's already been a trying tournament for Renard, who has endured own goals and missed penalties and been spared by VAR:

Even so, Renard is a combative and cultured defender who has emerged as the true leader of her squad. If the 28-year-old keeps things the door shut in defence, a France team overly reliant on Eugenie Le Sommer for attacking impetus will do enough to go through.

USA, Netherlands Primed for Group Wins and Last-16 Progress

Defending champions USA have sent ominous warnings to the rest of the tournament by netting 16 times in their first two matches. The prolific output is testament to the strength in depth of coach Jill Ellis' squad.

Ellis has been able to give minutes to a host of match-winners, including Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press.The latter offers a stylish counterpoint to the raw power elsewhere in the U.S. ranks.

Press is a naturally creative talent who caught the eye despite failing to score during the 3-0 win over Chile:

Ellis' squad will overpower Sweden and have too many options for Spain in the next round.

The Netherlands aren't as collectively strong as the U.S., but in Vivianne Miedema, they possess arguably the most gifted player at the tournament. PFA Player of the Year award winner Miedema has already made her mark on the international stage:

Miediema will help the Netherlands beat Canada to top spot in Group E. The Arsenal forward will then carry her nation past a similarly artful Japan team in what could be the best tie of the Round of 16.