Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Wednesday Americas Group 3 Scores, Latest Schedule

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Honduras, Jamaica and Costa Rica maintained their perfect record in the 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III on Wednesday, beating Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda and the Bahamas, respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda got their first win against the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Cuba edged past Panama in the doubles.

Here are the results from Wednesday's action:

Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 U.S. Virgin Islands

Costa Rica 3-0 Bahamas

Cuba 2-1 Panama

Honduras 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica 2-1 Bermuda

Thursday Schedule

Bahamas vs. U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico vs. Antigua and Barbuda

Bermuda vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Honduras vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Cuba

More information can be found on the tournament's official website.

Honduras and Jamaica appear on a collision course for supremacy of Pool B, and the former team continued their great form with a routine win over Trinidad and Tobago.

The side didn't lose a single set on Thursday, as Keny Turcios was victorious in both his singles match against Richard Chung and his doubles match alongside Gabriel Zuniga Mendoza. Alejandro Obando Maldonado had started the tie with an easy win of his own, dropping just three games against Nabeel Majeed Mohammed.

Richard Mallory gave Bermuda a lead over Jamaica in their tie, beating Jacob Bicknell in an epic contest. The set scores were 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (4) and set the table for a possible upset in the pool.

Rowland Phillips restored order in two short sets against Tariq Simons, however, before pairing with Dominic Pagon in the doubles.

They needed just two sets to see off Neal Towlson and Gavin Manders, winning 6-1, 6-3.

Jamaica and Honduras will clash on the final day of the group stages.

Pool A was devoid of major drama on Wednesday, as hosts Costa Rica romped to another win, this time against a disappointing Bahamas side. They came into the tournament having beaten all of their opponents in the pool last year but have fallen well short of the expectations so far.

Sebastian Quiros gave the hosts the lead with a two-set win over Philip Wilbert Major, and Jesse Armando Flores Knowles outlasted Baker Newman, coming back after losing the first set. The set scores were 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He then paired with Pablo Nunez for the doubles to complete the rout.