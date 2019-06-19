Krystian Bielik Scores as Poland Beat Italy 1-0 in Group A in 2019 U21 Euros

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 19: Krystian Bielik of Poland U21 celebrates goal during the EURO U21 match between Italy v Poland at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on June 19, 2019 in Bologna Italy (Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Poland won for the second match in a row at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships after beating hosts Italy 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Arsenal's Krystian Bielik.

His smart finish in the 40th minute was enough for the Poles at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz's team now tops Group A and is on the verge of a place in the semi-final.

What's Next?

Italy face Belgium on Saturday, at the same time Poland meet Spain.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Scotland Blow 3-0 Lead to Argentina's VAR Penalty

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Scotland Blow 3-0 Lead to Argentina's VAR Penalty

    via Mail Online

    Highlight: More VAR Drama as Argentina Draw Epic 3-3 Comeback vs. Scotland 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: More VAR Drama as Argentina Draw Epic 3-3 Comeback vs. Scotland 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Report: Man Utd Agree $69M Wan-Bissaka Fee

    Conflicting source suggests the deal isn't in place just yet

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Agree $69M Wan-Bissaka Fee

    Conflicting source suggests the deal isn't in place just yet

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Mendy's Journey from Wheelchair to Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mendy's Journey from Wheelchair to Madrid

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report