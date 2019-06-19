Krystian Bielik Scores as Poland Beat Italy 1-0 in Group A in 2019 U21 Euros

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Poland won for the second match in a row at the UEFA European Under-21 Championships after beating hosts Italy 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Arsenal's Krystian Bielik.

His smart finish in the 40th minute was enough for the Poles at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz's team now tops Group A and is on the verge of a place in the semi-final.

What's Next?

Italy face Belgium on Saturday, at the same time Poland meet Spain.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.