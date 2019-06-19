New Orleans Popeyes Debuts 82-Inch 'Wingspan Box' Inspired by Zion Williamson

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

A New Orleans Popeyes is celebrating Zion Williamson's arrival to the city in style: by offering fans a box of chicken as wide as the Duke superstar.

The Canal Street Popeyes location will be offering a huge "wingspan box" Thursday ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, featuring enough chicken to match Williamson's 284-pound frame:

The box measures 82 inches to match Williamson's wingspan and features 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits, 11 orders of fries and sauces. It will cost $74.69 and is only available Thursday at the Canal Street location.

One would surmise that, given the quantity of fries and biscuits in the offering, these boxes were made to serve 11 people. Or, doing some quick food math, about three very overserved and ecstatic college students in the New Orleans area celebrating the arrival of the Pelicans' new franchise face.

Pelicans fans will have to hope Williamson spends the next decade-plus keeping the lane as clogged as their arteries after chowing down on this box.