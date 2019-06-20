Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, TV Coverage for Round of 16 Games

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The group stages of the Women's World Cup are almost over, as Thursday's action will see the conclusion of the final two groups, with top contenders like the United States and the Netherlands still in action.

Both will battle for the top spot in their respective groups, as the Dutch face Canada and the Stars and Stripes take on Sweden. Other contenders, including Australia, Germany, France, England and Japan, have already booked their spot.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Round of 16:

June 22

Germany vs. 3rd in Group A, C or D (5:30 p.m. local time, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Norway vs. Australia (9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

June 23

England vs. 3rd in Group B, E or F (5:30 p.m. local time, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET)

France vs. 3rd in Group C, D or E (9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

June 24

Spain vs. 1st in Group F (6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, noon ET)

2nd in Group F vs. 2nd in Group E (9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

June 25

Italy vs. 3rd in Group A, B or F (6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, noon ET)

1st in Group E vs. Japan (9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

BBC (UK) and Fox (U.S.) will broadcast all matches through their various channels.

Live-stream links: BBC iPlayer, BBC.co.uk, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Both Germany and hosts France qualified for the Round of 16 with maximum points, but the two European heavyweights have shown signs of weakness heading into the knockout stages.

Les Bleues barely scraped past Nigeria in their last outing, needing a late penalty from Wendie Renard to beat the African side 1-0. Renard got two chances to convert after the goalkeeper encroached on her first attempt, and the decision enraged plenty of viewers, including commentator Conor McNamara:

The defence has performed well, however, with the only goal conceded so far a Renard own-goal against Norway.

Germany haven't conceded a single goal yet, but with just six scored in three fixtures, there are some question marks surrounding their creativity. Both China and Spain made life hard on the two-time champions, with both losing 1-0.

They did score four goals against South Africa, but were aided by some dreadful defending and individual errors from the debutants:

Three teams from Group C qualified for the next round, and surprisingly, Italy beat Australia and Brazil to the top spot, courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Their dramatic 2-1 win over the Matildas in their opening match proved the difference, and they added five more goals to their tally against Jamaica:

Ellen White scored twice to guide England to the top spot in Group D on Wednesday, while Japan qualified as the runners-up in that group following the loss. That means Japan will meet the Netherlands or Canada, depending on who comes out on top in Group E on Thursday.

The Group F winner will also be decided on Thursday, with the United States and Sweden battling it out to face Spain in the Round of 16.