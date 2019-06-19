Kyle Korver Reportedly to Play 1 or 2 More NBA Seasons After Trade to Grizzlies

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 29: Kyle Korver #26 of the Utah Jazz shoots a free throw during the game against the Washington Wizards on March 29, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver intends to play the 2019-20 NBA season and could continue through 2021, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Korver is under contract for one more season, with $3.4 million of his $7.5 million salary fully guaranteed. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the 38-year-old is part of the Utah Jazz's trade package to land Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

The Grizzlies traded Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors in February, so Conley's departure definitively brings the end of an era to Memphis. With the team clearly in rebuilding mode, Korver has limited value as a member of the roster.

The 38-year-old could potentially be a veteran mentor to the Grizzlies' younger players, but Memphis will presumably cash in on him as a trade asset or waive him outright to save money.

In his last three seasons with the Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, Korver averaged 8.6 points and shot 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor will make him an attractive addition to any team with playoff aspirations in the upcoming season.

The 6'7" wing player will be particularly enticing for teams with limited salary-cap space, with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers as two obvious options.

The Rockets are $16.2 million over the cap, with the Houston Chronicle's Brian T. Smith reporting the team is expected to chase Jimmy Butler in free agency. Even if they fall short in landing Butler, the Rockets will have to make every dollar count as they strengthen their roster this summer.

Likewise, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported the Lakers are doing everything they can to create enough space to accommodate a max contract after agreeing to a trade for Anthony Davis. Los Angeles will little money left over to add depth if it succeeds in finding a third star.

Whatever Korver's future holds, it seems likely he'll start the 2019-20 season on a team that isn't Memphis.

Related

    Execs Skeptical LA Can Build Title Team with LeBron, AD

    AD makes Lakers legit, but it'll take much more to make them champs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Execs Skeptical LA Can Build Title Team with LeBron, AD

    AD makes Lakers legit, but it'll take much more to make them champs

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Utah

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Utah

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Middleton Declines $13M Option

    Khris Middleton and Bucks planning to work together toward long-term deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Middleton Declines $13M Option

    Khris Middleton and Bucks planning to work together toward long-term deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report