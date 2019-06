Mats Hummels' Transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich Confirmed

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have announced the return of Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich.

BVB tweeted Hummels' return on Wednesday:

Hummels left Dortmund for Bayern in 2016.

             Â

