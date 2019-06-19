Mats Hummels' Transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich Confirmed

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 25: Mats Hummels of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on after the DFB Cup final between RB Leipzig and Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on May 25, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have announced the return of Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich.

BVB tweeted Hummels' return on Wednesday:

Hummels left Dortmund for Bayern in 2016.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Mendy's Journey from Wheelchair to Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mendy's Journey from Wheelchair to Madrid

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Madrid Want One Superstar Every Summer

    Real president Perez to revive the 'Galactico' policy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Want One Superstar Every Summer

    Real president Perez to revive the 'Galactico' policy

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Capello: Maradona's Argentina Were Better Than Messi's

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Capello: Maradona's Argentina Were Better Than Messi's

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Target Claude-Maurice: 'I Want to Join Gladbach'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Target Claude-Maurice: 'I Want to Join Gladbach'

    Joe Williams
    via Football365