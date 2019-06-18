Rob Gronkowski Jokes It's 'Cool' to Be Accepted by Bills Fans After Retirement

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

People from Buffalo tend to not like New England Patriots players, but Rob Gronkowski is apparently welcome home again after his retirement.

"We were out Saturday night, and they were all giving cheers at our charity event, and everything," he said in Buffalo, per Angelica Morrison of WIVB. "It was cool to finally be accepted, once again, where I grew up. So, I decided to come back and start giving back."

Gronkowski was raised in Williamsville in Western New York, but Buffalo Bills fans couldn't overlook the rivalry with the Patriots, where the tight end spent his entire nine-year career and won three Super Bowls.

After retiring in March, however, he now has a chance to return home and do good for his community.

The 30-year-old donated $50,000 to the Oishei Children's Hospital Monday and spent time visiting the patients. Regardless of where Gronk spent his playing days, his philanthropy is worthy of praise from all fans, even those in Buffalo.