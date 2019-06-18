Ex-NFL RB Rod 'He Hate Me' Smart Missing; Police Ask for Help in Search

Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Rod Smart is reportedly missing, and police in Lancaster County, South Carolina, have asked for help in finding him.

"Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety," Lancaster County Sheriff's Office spokesman Doug Barfield said, per Andrew Dys of The Herald. Dys noted Smart, whose given name is Torrold, was last seen June 12 driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Smart played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Panthers at the NFL level but is best known for his time in the XFL. He wore his nickname "He Hate Me" on the back of his jersey while playing in the league.

Smart played collegiately at Western Kentucky and went to the XFL after he was undrafted. His choice of nicknames in the league that allowed players to display them on the back of their jerseys turned heads.

He eventually joined the Eagles in 2001 and appeared in six games before establishing a more regular role for himself on the Panthers during the next four seasons. He appeared in 47 games as a special teams player and occasional running back and had four kick returns during the team’s Super Bowl 38 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook message that called Smart a "missing endangered person" while pointing out "it is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long."