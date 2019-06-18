David Ortiz Upgraded to 'Good' by Doctors After Shooting in Dominican Republic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: A moment of reflection is held as a message is displayed on the scoreboard for former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox before a game against the Texas Rangers on June 10, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Ortiz was injured after being shot in the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former MLB star David Ortiz's condition was upgraded to "good" in his recovery from a gunshot wound suffered June 9 in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany Ortiz, provided the update regarding his recovery via the Boston Red Sox:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

