David Ortiz Upgraded to 'Good' by Doctors After Shooting in Dominican Republic

David Ortiz Upgraded to 'Good' by Doctors After Shooting in Dominican RepublicJune 18, 2019
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Former MLB star David Ortiz's condition was upgraded to "good" in his recovery from a gunshot wound suffered June 9 in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany Ortiz, provided the update regarding his recovery via the Boston Red Sox:
Boston Red Sox @RedSox
The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: https://t.co/WRTQJD9KLq
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
B/R's 2019 All-Star Teams Predictions 🔮
📋 AL and NL rosters 💪 Starting pitchers ⬇️ Who's in your starting lineup?