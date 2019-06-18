Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Tuesday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Tuesday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest ScheduleJune 18, 2019
Puerto Rico picked up their first win of their 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III qualifying campaign on Tuesday, enjoying a dominant 3-0 victory over the United States Virgin Islands.
Costa Rica made it two wins from two with victory over Antigua and Barbuda to sit atop the early Pool A standings.
Meanwhile, Jamaica are the team to beat in Pool B after picking up their second win. The team saw off Trinidad and Tobago, while Panama beat Bermuda 2-1.
Tuesday's Results
Costa Rica 2-1 Antigua and Barbuda
Puerto Rico 3-0 United States Virgin Islands
Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago
Panama 2-1 Bermuda
Wednesday Fixtures
Pool A
Antigua and Barbuda vs. United States Virgin Islands
Bahama vs. Costa Rica
Pool B
Cuba vs. Panama
Honduras vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica vs. Bermuda
For more information visit the tournament's official website.
Tuesday Recap
Puerto Rico won all three rubbers to see off the challenge of the United States Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Ignacio Garcia raced to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Tomas Del Olmo, while Alex Diaz also won in straight sets in his singles match against Kristepher Elien 7-6(2), 6-2:
Georgia Tennis @UGAtennis
Great win today by Alex Diaz during his match at the Davis Cup. Alex is representing Puerto Rico in Group III. #GoDawgs 🐶 https://t.co/TUyVfMu8wd
Puerto Rico also enjoyed success in the doubles, as Sebastian Arcila and Quinton Vega cruised past the pairing of Del Olmo and Elien 6-2, 6-1.
Jamaica continued their strong start with another win in a tight contest with Trinidad and Tobago.
Dimitri Bird tasted defeat in three sets in their first rubber, going down 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-3 to Nabeel Majeed Mohammed.
Yet Jamaica bounced back to level the tie through Rowland Phillips. He cruised past Akiel Duke in straight sets, losing just two games along the way.
That set up a decisive doubles rubber, with Jamaica coming out on top, as Dominic Pagon and Philipps overcame Mohammed and Duke 6-3, 7-6(0).
