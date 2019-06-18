Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Tuesday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

Puerto Rico picked up their first win of their 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III qualifying campaign on Tuesday, enjoying a dominant 3-0 victory over the United States Virgin Islands.

Costa Rica made it two wins from two with victory over Antigua and Barbuda to sit atop the early Pool A standings.

Meanwhile, Jamaica are the team to beat in Pool B after picking up their second win. The team saw off Trinidad and Tobago, while Panama beat Bermuda 2-1.

     

Tuesday's Results 

Costa Rica 2-1 Antigua and Barbuda

Puerto Rico 3-0 United States Virgin Islands

Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Panama 2-1 Bermuda

    

Wednesday Fixtures

Pool A

Antigua and Barbuda vs. United States Virgin Islands

Bahama vs. Costa Rica

    

Pool B

Cuba vs. Panama

Honduras vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica vs. Bermuda

For more information visit the tournament's official website.

  

Tuesday Recap

Puerto Rico won all three rubbers to see off the challenge of the United States Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

Ignacio Garcia raced to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Tomas Del Olmo, while Alex Diaz also won in straight sets in his singles match against Kristepher Elien 7-6(2), 6-2:

Puerto Rico also enjoyed success in the doubles, as Sebastian Arcila and Quinton Vega cruised past the pairing of Del Olmo and Elien 6-2, 6-1.

Jamaica continued their strong start with another win in a tight contest with Trinidad and Tobago.

Dimitri Bird tasted defeat in three sets in their first rubber, going down 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-3 to Nabeel Majeed Mohammed.

Yet Jamaica bounced back to level the tie through Rowland Phillips. He cruised past Akiel Duke in straight sets, losing just two games along the way.

That set up a decisive doubles rubber, with Jamaica coming out on top, as Dominic Pagon and Philipps overcame Mohammed and Duke 6-3, 7-6(0).

