Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Group Times for Wednesday Fixtures

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Japan and England will vie to enter the knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup as winners of Group D when the two meet at the Stade de Nice on Wednesday.

England are already through to the last 16 having won two from two to start the tournament. Japan will join them after drawing 0-0 with Argentina and beating Scotland 2-1.

Argentina and Scotland can still earn a place in the in the next round, with the Scots needing a win at the Parc des Princes in Paris to be sure.

Japan vs. England

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One. Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. Fox Sports Go.

Scotland vs. Argentina

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Four, BBC Alba. Fox Sports 2.

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. Fox Sports Go.

Group D Standings (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. England: 2, 2, 0, 0, +2, 6

2. Japan: 2, 1, 1, 0, +1, 4

3. Argentina: 2, 0, 1, 0, -1, 1

4. Scotland: 2, 0, 0, 2, -2, 0

England only need to avoid losing to stay in the summit position of the group, but coach Phil Neville's team isn't really built to play not to win. The match-winners are all in forward areas, with Nikita Parris already making her mark at the tournament.

She converted a penalty in the 2-1 win over Scotland, and the Lyon forward's power and movement will cause problems for the Japan defence.

It's not all about Parris for England, though, not when Jodie Taylor and Ellen White have found the net since the tournament got underway. Barcelona's Toni Duggan is also expected to return from injury to give Neville another option in attack, per BBC Sport.

England's firepower will concern Japan, but midfielder Emi Nakajima is confident her nation will be able to create chances:

Nakajima's technique on the ball is vital for the intricate one- and two-touch passing Japan are capable of producing. This is a team built to move the ball quickly and accurately between the lines.

Japan's movement and quality were summed up by Mana Iwabuchi's stylish opener against Scotland:

If Japan's passing game clicks early, England will be in for a shock.

Scotland can still reach the last 16, despite their opening two games. Head coach Shelley Kerr remains confident her team can progress, per BBC Sport: "I always thought, when we came here, that a three points, depending on goal difference, might be enough. It's certainly heading that way."

As usual, the chances will rest on Kim Little's ingenuity from the heart of midfield. Argentina must prevent Arsenal playmaker Little from owning the ball and determining the pace of play.

Capable goalkeeper Vanina Correa, who denied Parris from the penalty spot in a losing effort, is likely to be a key figure.

Another standout display from Correa and tough defence will send Argentina through.