Florentino Perez Says Rodrygo Among 'Great Prodigies' at Real Madrid Unveiling

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has described the club's new signing, Rodrygo Goes, as "one of the great prodigies" in the game.

The 18-year-old was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, a year on from Los Blancos agreeing a deal with Santos to bring him to the club for a reported €45 million (£40 million).

Speaking about the new arrival, Perez said he thinks the club have secured one of the most exciting prospects and that he expects the teenager to bring joy to the Madridistas, per Tom Webber of Goal:

"Our strategy is always about finding emerging talent, incorporating young players who want to mark an era in Real Madrid. Today we have a prodigious talent joining us.

"This footballer already provokes admiration for his game in a country [Brazil] where admiration for football is a way of life. One of the great prodigies comes to our club, who already stands out for his quality and attitude.

"He has dreamed of this moment, he has wanted to hear these words that are coming true today, and we welcome Rodrygo Goes as a new player of Real Madrid."

Los Blancos posted the following clip of Rodrygo kissing the Real Madrid badge at his presentation:

The Brazilian changed his Twitter profile picture in line with his new club:

The forward is the latest big-money acquisition to arrive at the Bernabeu this summer. Already the club have completed deals for Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy; they appear keen to give Zinedine Zidane a squad that can compete at the summit of the Spanish and European game again. Real finished third in La Liga and exited the Champions League in the round of 16.

It's unclear how much of a role Rodrygo will play in the first team. In Brazilian football, he's already proved he can cut it at senior level.

Last term he was on the scoresheet eight times in the top flight and registered three assists, with WhoScored.com rating him highly:

Rodrygo said he's happy to wait for his chance and even willing to play for the team's reserve side. "Real Madrid will always have the best players, and I'll have a lot of competition," he said, per Pablo Polo of Marca. "I'll leave the matter of whether or not I play for the first team or for Castilla up to the club."

With Hazard, Jovic, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Vinicius Jr. at the club already, Rodrygo may have to wait a while for his chance in the senior setup.

However, it's unlikely Madrid have drafted him in with this season in mind. A year for him playing for Real Madrid Castilla, including a smattering of possible first-team appearances, would be ideal for the youngster as he seeks to integrate himself in the Spanish capital.