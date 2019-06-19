Netherlands vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Elsa/Getty Images

Canada and the Netherlands face off in a shootout for top spot in Group E at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday.

Both sides have taken six points from their opening two games against New Zealand and Cameroon at France 2019, with the Dutch currently topping the group on goals scored.

Reims' Stade Auguste-Delaune will play host to the clash between two of the world's top-10 sides.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, midday ET

TV Info: Fox Network (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Netherlands 17-10, Draw 12-5, Canada 17-10

Both Canada and the Netherlands are already through to the knockout rounds and will both end up in what looks to be the more favourable half of the knockout bracket, without hosts France or the United States.

However, both will be eager to claim victory on Thursday and take winning momentum into the last 16.

Neither side made a fast start to the tournament. Canada could only earn a 1-0 win against No. 46-ranked Cameroon, and the Dutch needed a stoppage-time winner from Jill Roord to get the same result against a dogged New Zealand outfit.

The Dutch were not perfect in their second match, against Cameroon, but they did manage a more convincing 3-1 win, and Vivianne Miedema opened her account with a fine double:

Canada, meanwhile, beat New Zealand 2-0 after second-half strikes from Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince.

Christine Sinclair has yet to open her 2019 World Cup account, although she has gone close in both Canada's matches so far.

The 36-year-old forward is just three goals from tying Abby Wambach world-record 184 international goals. Sinclair was on the scoresheet the last time Canada faced the Netherlands in a 2-1 friendly victory in April 2016.

She will likely cause the Dutch problems again on Thursday as she looks to get going at France 2019.

With attacking talent in abundance on both sides, the clash in Reims should be a fine spectacle on the last day of group-stage action.