Report: Anthony Davis 'Doesn't Intend' to Waive Trade Kicker After Lakers Deal

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers could be tight on cap space as they try to fill out their roster following the acquisition of Anthony Davis.

The All-Star center is not only under contract for $27 million in 2019-20, but he can also receive a trade kicker worth $4 million after being dealt from the New Orleans Pelicans, per Spotrac. Although he could waive the fee and give the team more money to spend, that doesn't seem likely.

"My understanding is he doesn't intend to waive that," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Monday on The Jump. "He's due the $4 million and he's going to keep it."

However, she did also note that "things could change" in this situation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.