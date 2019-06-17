Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Monday Twitter Reaction

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Germany, Spain and China each booked their places in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Monday after they secured sufficient results to finish first, second and third in Group B, respectively.

Die Nationalelf won all three of their group-stage fixtures and signed off the first round with a 4-0 hammering of South Africa, in which they managed to score more than once in a match for the first time this tournament.

Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz and captain Alexandra Popp scored in the first half to put the Germans in a commanding lead before Lina Magull sealed their triumph with 30 minutes remaining.

Spain and China ran out a dull 0-0 stalemate at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, as the former made it to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

La Roja will face the Group F winners in the next round—which will be the United States or Sweden—while Germany and China's opponents are yet to be decided.

Monday's Results

China 0-0 Spain

South Africa 0-4 Germany

Reaction

Germany took most of the early attention during Monday's vaunted Women's World Cup schedule and impressed with three first-half goals against South Africa to take control of their qualifying fate.

Two 1-0 victories over China and Spain didn't capture Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side at their best, but the floodgates opened against South Africa, who ended their maiden World Cup appearance with three losses.

Presenter Andre Leslie praised the Germans as they showed signs of getting back to top form:

There was a confidence oozing throughout their play on Matchday 3 that hadn't been present in some of their recent World Cup fixtures, per OptaJoe:

South Africa hit the target once in 90 minutes and rarely looked as though they were capable of the kind of upset needed to rescue any kind of hope for this tournament.

Presenter Mpho Letsholonyane‏ stood proud with her country despite the loss, however, as South Africa bowed out with an aggregate goal record of one for and eight against:

That clash at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France, at least excited neutrals more so than Spain's bore draw against China.

A one-sided meeting saw La Roja govern most of the possession and chances on goal, but there was no end product needed to finish.

American sportswriter Jeff Kassouf pointed out how tilted the matchup was:

China goalkeeper Shimeng Peng also deserved special praise for her performance, rejecting the shots from Jennifer Hermoso and Lucia Garcia on multiple occasions:

The point from the draw proved crucial as China secured a spot as one of the best third-place finishers; they were the first among those to reach four points.

The Chinese will face either the winners of Group C or Group D in the next stage of the competition.