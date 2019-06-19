Sweden vs. USA: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Sweden and the United States will fight it out to finish top of Group F at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday.

Both nations have already secured a spot in the knockout stages after successive wins in their first two matches. However, they will each be keen to secure the best spot in the last-16 bracket, with the side in second set to face a more challenging run to the final.

The United States are yet to concede a goal in France and followed up their 13-0 mauling of Thailand with a professional 3-0 win against Chile on Sunday. Sweden were able to coast to a 5-1 win over Thailand on the same day.

Here are the latest odds for what should be a competitive encounter, as well as the key viewing details and a preview.

Odds

Sweden win (11-1)

Draw (19-4)

United States (1-3)

Odds are courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Neither Sweden nor the United States have faced any major resistance at the World Cup so far, so both teams will be pleased to be playing against an upgrade in opposition ahead of the knockout stages of the tournament.

Having romped to a win against Thailand, the United States appeared on course to tot up another massive score when they faced Chile, as they coasted into a three-goal lead at half time.

In the end, the fact the scoreline remained 3-0 was a testament to Chile goalkeeper Christine Endler, who produced one of the best individual displays of the tournament so far. As we can see, the United States carved out many opportunities:

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated was full of praise for the Chilean star:

The ease at which Jill Ellis' team won was made all the more impressive by the fact the team were without a number of important players, with seven changes made from their first match.

Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan—who scored five goals against Thailand—were all left on the bench for the game.

It meant there was a chance for USWNT icon Carli Lloyd to lead the line, and while she fired wide from the penalty spot to miss a hat-trick chance, the veteran showed she still has goalscoring instincts with a fine brace.

On the biggest stage, the 36-year-old comes alive:

While Lloyd has been on the fringes of the team for big games recently, Taylor Twellman of ESPN thinks she still has a big part to play:

Sweden will not be an easy side to overcome, and there is always an edge when these two teams meet. In 2016, Sweden knocked the USWNT out of the Olympics, with then-United States goalkeeper Hope Solo calling their opponents "cowards" for their defensive tactics, per Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times.

With a number of players still involved in the United States setup from that encounter three years ago, there'll be a determination to make things as tough for Sweden as possible in the last 16 of the competition.

The United States will need to be wary of the threat Kosovare Asllani poses in attack for the Swedes, but if they can shut her down, the superior class they have in other areas should see them to victory.

Prediction: Sweden 0-2 United States