Spain, China Advance to 2019 Women's World Cup Knockout Stage After 0-0 Draw

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Spain's forward Mariona Caldentey (C) vies with China's forward Ying Li during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group B football match between China and Spain, on June 17, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Spain secured their place in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 despite being held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by China on Monday.  

A share of the spoils was enough for the Spaniards to clinch second place in Group B and automatically advance to the next round. China also head into the next round, with four points enough to see them finish as one of the best third-place finishers.

Germany thrashed South Africa 4-0 to top Group B with a perfect record, and they'll face one of the third-place finishers in the last 16.

        

What's Next?

Spain will face the winners of Group F in the next round—either the United States or Sweden—while China advance as one of the best third-place finishers and will wait to discover their next opponent.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

