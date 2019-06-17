Germany Crush South Africa, Cruise into 2019 Women's World Cup Knockout Stage

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Germany completed a perfect group-stage campaign at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup as they beat South Africa 4-0 on Monday.

As a result of picking up three wins from three in Group B, the German side advance to the last 16 as group winners and will face one of the best third-placed sides.

Germany were strong favourites going into Monday's clash at Montpellier's Stade de la Mosson, and they secured a comfortable victory after goals from Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz, Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull.



South Africa will return home from France 2019 after a disappointing campaign in which they lost all three group games.

