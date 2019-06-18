Italy vs. Poland: 2019 U21 Euro Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy can take a three-point lead at the top of Group A if they beat Poland in their second outing at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday, after both teams won their opening matches.

The tournament hosts return to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, the scene of their 3-1 comeback win over Spain on Sunday.

Poland also conceded first against Belgium, but coach Czeslaw Michniewicz's side turned the game around for a 3-2 victory following second-half goals from Arsenal's Krystian Bielik and Sebastian Szymanski of Dynamo Moscow.

Federico Chiesa leads the tournament's goalscoring charts after netting a brace in the win over Spain, and the Fiorentina winger will be hopeful of extending his advantage at the top.

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Kean Gets Off the Mark as Italy Stay On Course

Italy impressed against tough opposition on Matchday 1, but the slim advantage they have at the top of Group A could be overturned in 90 minutes if they fail to beat Poland.

Spain and Belgium each gave respectable accounts during their opening defeats, and the hosts' pool looks likely to go down to the wire amid challenges from four similarly promising squads:

Juventus striker Moise Kean, 19, failed to score in a 60-minute outing against Spain, but a vulnerable-looking Poland defence promises to yield more chances against a dangerous Italy attack.

Chiesa sparkled as the gem in coach Luigi Di Biagio's forward trident on Matchday 1:

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella also shone and assisted both of Chiesa's goals. He was one of the players who attracted praise from journalist Henry Winter:

Poland conceded at both ends of their narrow win over Belgium. One could argue the White Eagles' defence failed to impress as much as their Italian counterparts despite facing lesser opposition.

Arsenal centre-back Bielik came up with a crucial goal for Poland but will want to show more rigidity in defence when his side comes up against the Azzurrini.

Kean is a threat to most back lines despite being one of the younger players present at the tournament, per OptaPaolo:

Assuming Di Biagio retains the Juve frontman in his lineup and doesn't opt to start AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone, Kean is sure to have chances to get his tournament account up and running against Poland.

The teenager is a top contender to challenge Chiesa for the Golden Boot, and Poland have the unenviable task of attempting to restrain the senior international next.

Prediction: Italy to beat Poland 3-1