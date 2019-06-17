Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Monday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest Schedule

Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Monday Americas Group 3 Scores and Latest ScheduleJune 17, 2019
The Bahamas and Cuba each secured opening victories as the 2019 Davis Cup Americas Group III contest got under way on Monday, beating respective opponents Antigua & Barbuda and Trinidad & Tobago.
Cuba were the only nation to wrap up a 3-0 victory on the first day of competition, with Osmel Rivera Granja beating Akiel Duke in both singles and doubles fixtures to give the Central Americans an early boost in the table.
The Bahamas completed a 2-1 win over Antigua & Barbuda after Philip Major and Baker Newman defeated Carlton Bedminster and Jody Maginley in straight sets in their doubles decider. Costa Rica beat Puerto Rico 2-1 in the other Pool A fixture.
Pool B contenders Honduras and Jamaica edged Bermuda and Panama, respectively, each by a 2-1 scoreline.
Nine of the 10 teams will return to action in Tuesday's Group 3 fixtures, with the United States Virgin Islands set to temporarily replace the Bahamas as they begin their Davis Cup against Puerto Rico.
Monday's Group 3 Results
Cuba 3-0 Trinidad & Tobago
(CUB) Maykol Ponte Suarez bt. Nabeel Mohammed: 6-3, 6-1
(CUB) Osmel Rivera Granja bt. Akiel Duke: 6-2, 7-6 (5)
(CUB) Osmel Rivera Granja/Osviel Turino bt. Richard Chung/Akiel Duke: 6-2, 6-1
Honduras 2-1 Bermuda
(HON) Kany Turcios bt. Gavin Manders: 6-0, 6-2
(HON) Jaime Bendeck bt. Neal Towlson: 6-3, 6-4
(BER) Gavin Manders/Neal Towlson bt. Jaime Bendeck/Alejandro Obando: 7-5, 6-4
Costa Rica 2-1 Puerto Rico
(CRA) Sebastian Quiros bt. Quinton Vega: 6-3, 6-4
(CRA) Jesse Flores bt. Alex Diaz: 6-1, 7-5
(PUR) Alex Diaz/Ignacio Garcia bt. Pablo Nunez/Rodrigo Crespo Piedra: 6-1, 7-6 (6)
Bahamas 2-1 Antigua and Barbuda
(BAH) Philip Major bt. Shakir Elvin: 6-1, 6-3
(AGA) Jody Maginley bt. Baker Newman: 6-1, 6-3
(BAH) Philip Major/Baker Newman bt. Carlton Bedminster/Jody Maginley: 6-2, 6-3
Jamaica 2-1 Panama
(PAN) Marcelo Rodriguez bt. Jacob Bicknell: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
(JAM) Rowland Phillips bt. Jose Gilbert Gomez: 6-3, 6-2
(JAM) Dominic Pagon/Rowland Phillips bt. Jorge Daniel Chevez/Luis Gomez: 6-2, 6-1
Visit the official Davis Cup website to see the full draw.
Tuesday Fixtures
Pool A
Costa Rica vs. Antigua and Barbuda
Puerto Rico vs. United States Virgin Islands
Pool B
Honduras vs. Cuba
Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago
Panama vs. Bermuda
Recap
Most of Monday's results were decided in a fairly clean-cut manner, with the likes of Cuba, Honduras and Costa Rica each leading their matchups by two matches after the singles portion.
Cuba were particularly dominant in their meeting with Trinidad & Tobago and boast a slight advantage over their Pool A rivals after failing to lose a match.
Puerto Rico's Alex Diaz was the only player to feature twice in their clash with Costa Rica, and he helped win the double portion alongside Ignacio Garciato to give his team some consolation on Monday.
Bermuda got in a similar late score on Honduras in their doubles meeting, which came after Jaime Bendeck looked impressive as he beat Neal Towlson 6-3, 6-4, via Baylor Men's Tennis:
Baylor Men’s Tennis @BaylorMTennis
For the third consecutive year, Jimmy Bendeck is representing Honduras at the Davis Cup! Jimmy opened singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 win at the No. 1 position over Bermuda! 🐻🎾 #SicEm https://t.co/nKYAOUc04H
Philip Major was a crucial player for the Bahamas and ignited their Monday slate with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Shakir Elvin. Antigua & Barbuda player Jody Maginley levelled the scores when he returned the favour against Baker Newman 6-1, 6-3 before Major returned in the doubles to decide the fixture.
Carlton Bedminster and Maginley may be the better-known pair on the professional circuit, but they succumbed 6-2, 6-3 to Major and Newman.
Rowland Phillips played a similarly heroic role for Jamaica when they came back from an early deficit to beat Panama 2-1.
Marcelo Rodriguez put the Central Americans ahead after beating Jacob Bicknell 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, but Phillips ousted Jose Gilbert Gomez 6-3, 6-2 before Phillips and Dominic Pagon completed a one-sided doubles result.
