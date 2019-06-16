Padres, Rockies Set MLB 4-Game Series Scoring Record with 92 Runs

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In a throwback to the early days of Coors Field, the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies lit up the scoreboard during their weekend series.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the 92 combined runs by the Padres and Rockies set a new Major League Baseball record for a four-game series:

Here's the cumulative box score from the series:

There's additional context that must be provided to illustrate how wild things got between the Padres and Rockies. The opening game of the series, a 9-6 win by Colorado, is the only one that looks relatively tame.

San Diego won Friday's contest 16-12 in 12 innings after scoring six runs in the top of the ninth to erase an 11-5 deficit.

Per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Associated Press), it was the first time in Padres history they won a game in which they trailed by at least six runs in the ninth inning.

Colorado rebounded with a 14-8 win Saturday, setting up the epic finale between the two teams. Both offenses stormed out of the gate Sunday with 17 combined runs going into the bottom of the third.

The Rockies held a 13-8 lead after six before the Padres responded with six unanswered runs, including four in the ninth, to earn a 14-13 win. Greg Garcia tied it with a two-run triple off Colorado closer Wade Davis.

Jon Gray didn't fare much better when he took over, intentionally walking the first two hitters and walking Matt Strahm—a pitcher who was brought in to pinch hit because Padres manager Andy Green had exhausted his bench—to force in the go-ahead run.

The good news for Colorado is it has a day off Monday to let the pitching staff attempt to catch its breath before traveling to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks. San Diego returns home to host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Monday.