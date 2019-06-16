Tanguy Ndombele Talks Up Tottenham Amid Transfer Rumours

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Moving to Tottenham Hotspur during this summer's transfer window seems to appeal to Lyon midfield powerhouse Tanguy Ndombele, based on the Frenchman's praise of the Premier League club.

Ndombele lauded Spurs' achievements this season during an interview with Telefoot (h/t Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports): "It's true that Tottenham are a great team—a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League. They are a big club like many others. Which player would not be interested in a big club?"

Sky in Italy recently reported how Tottenham have held talks with Lyon over a deal for Ndombele. The report also credited Serie A giants Juventus with interest, but "Spurs have made forward steps."

Football.London's Alasdair Gold also offered a positive update about Spurs' pursuit of the 22-year-old France international:

Landing Ndombele would be a major coup for the Lilywhites and manager Mauricio Pochettino. It would give Tottenham a genuine talisman for the middle of the park.

Ndombele combines imposing strength with a natural artistry on the ball:

Midfielders who can both break up play and progress it are rare in any era. Those who do possess these dual skills usually become the leaders for their respective teams.

Spurs haven't had a midfielder adept in both phases of the game since Mousa Dembele left to join Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou R&F back in January. The Belgian fused power with flair and perception.

Neither Eric Dier nor Victor Wanyama is capable of offering the same combination from the heart of midfield. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Harry Winks is a gifted playmaker but is unable to impose himself in physical duels.

Tottenham need a marquee presence to boss midfield and provide better support for forward-thinking Dele Alli and the rapidly developing Winks. Reinforcing options in the middle has become more pressing since Christian Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet (h/t The Guardian's David Hytner) he "would like to try something new."

Ndombele would be a different kind of player to Eriksen, but his arrival would more than sooth any pain if the latter moves on this summer.