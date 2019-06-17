Women's World Cup Bracket 2019: Predicting Standings Pre-Monday's Group Fixtures

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Teams in Groups A and B will be out to secure their places in the knockout stages of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Monday.

Hosts France and Germany have already booked safe passage to the last 16, but there is plenty still to play for in the final round of group fixtures.

The top two teams in each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, are all guaranteed qualification to the last 16.

Here is a look at Monday's fixtures, the kick-off times and the current group standings.

Monday, June 17

China vs. Spain (Group B), 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

South Africa vs. Germany (Group B), 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

Nigeria vs. France (Group A), 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

South Korea vs. Norway (Group A), 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Group A (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. France: 2, +5, 6

2. Norway: 2, +2, 3

3. Nigeria: 2, -1, 3

4. South Korea: 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Germany: 2, +2, 6

2. Spain: 2, +1, 3

3. China: 2, +1, 3

4. South Africa: 2, -3, 0

Wins over Norway and South Korea mean hosts France are safely through and only need a point against Nigeria to secure top spot in Group A.

Manager Corinne Diacre must decide whether to rest players ahead of the knockout stages or field a strong XI against a Nigeria team that can still qualify.

The Super Falcons bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Norway in their first game of the tournament by seeing off South Korea 2-0 last time out.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala scored Nigeria's second goal in that match and has the skill and speed to cause France all sorts of problems:

Yet France hammered Nigeria 8-0 in an international friendly in April 2018 and look in good shape to maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament.

Norway face bottom side South Korea in Group A's other fixture and will be confident of victory against a team that has lost both of their World Cup matches.

The Scandinavian side's hopes of victory may rest on the performance of winger Caroline Graham Hansen.

The 24-year-old was superb in Norway's win over Nigeria but did not have the same impact in the 2-1 defeat to France in their second game:

Norway pushed France hard and only a late penalty saw them beaten by the hosts.

They should have too much quality for a weak South Korea side and look set to finish as runners-up to France in Group A.

In Group B, Spain and China will be aiming to join group leaders Germany in progressing to the knockout phase.

The two-time world champions finish their group campaign against winless South Africa and should get at least the point required to top the group.

The game between Spain and China offers both teams the chance to qualify. La Roja beat South Africa 3-1 in their opener and were then narrowly beaten by Germany.

Spain will need to sharpen up their attack if they are to progress. They managed 16 shots against Germany but just two were on target, per BBC Sport.

Jorge Vilda's side do have the edge when it comes to goal difference, meaning a draw will be enough for them to progress at China's expense.

The position in the group means China will have to go on the attack, which could leave them vulnerable to Spain catching them on the break and securing the win needed to finish second.