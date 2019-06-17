Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and Group Times for Monday Fixtures

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

France and Germany resume their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaigns on Monday, and each has an opportunity to win their respective group with a perfect record.

Hosts France face Nigeria at Roazhon Park in Rennes and can take a third win from three, while Group A opponents Norway meet South Korea hoping a second win will secure at least second place.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Group B leaders Germany are also perfect following 1-0 wins over China and Spain, and they'll take on South Africa at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier as the two teams meet for the first time.

Spain suffered a narrow defeat to Die Nationalelf last time out but take on China knowing a draw or better will be enough to see them finish second in Group B.

Monday's Fixtures

China vs. Spain (Group B), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

South Africa vs. Germany (Group B), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Nigeria vs. France (Group A), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

South Korea vs. Norway (Group A), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Fox will provide a live stream for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Preview

France have fulfilled expectations so far with home advantage at this World Cup, and Eugenie Le Sommer scored for the third match running to lift them to a vital 2-1 win over Norway on Wednesday.

Nigeria beat South Korea 2-0 to seal just a fourth World Cup victory in their eighth finals appearance, putting Les Bleues within reach of a priority place in the next round:

The Super Falcons haven't won back-to-back games in 90 minutes since November, and their 3-0 defeat to Norway on Matchday 1 suggests they'll buckle under pressure against top-level opponents.

The hosts are technically still yet to let their opponents score at the World Cup; France's Wendie Renard was responsible for a Norway equaliser in their most recent match, via Match of the Day:

Germany remain on course to top Group B despite failing to excite much in their back-to-back 1-0 victories over China and Spain.

Sara Dabritz scored their only goal against Spain to give them a distinct lead in the pool, and the Germany midfielder told reporters the triumph was down to perseverance:

"It was a question of will-power. Everybody gave 100%, right from the beginning. We know there is still a lot of room for improvement. The Spanish players were very good with the ball. We won the match and that's what matters. We have six points after two matches and that was our goal. Now we can show in the third match how well we play football."

Many would agree the two-time Women's World Cup champions are still on the road to recapturing their best form. BeIN Sports pundits and former pros Michelle Heyman and Lianne Sanderson said Spain should have taken something from the match:

South Africa haven't shown a lot of promise in France and could be the opponents that allow Germany to finally show some expression in their play.

Spain are level on points with China but have a crucial advantage in goal difference, meaning La Roja would advance if the two teams ended on level terms.