England vs. France: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

England begin their 2019 UEFA Under-21 Euro 2019 campaign against France on Tuesday as two of the tournament's big favourites collide at Orogel Stadium in Cesena, Italy.

The result of this match is likely to play a substantial role in deciding who finishes atop Group C—which also includes Croatia and Romania—should the front-runners live up to expectations.

Aidy Boothroyd's England made it to the semi-finals of this tournament in Poland two years ago and have featured in the last six editions straight. France, on the other hand, have qualified for the first time since 2006.

Despite the lack of recent European Championship experience, France bring a talented squad to Italy and San Marino, and they'll hope to make a swift statement by beating England in the curtain-raiser.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. BST

Venue: Orogel Stadium, Cesena, Italy

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)

England to Beat Bleus, Retain Top Dog Status

It's extremely difficult to pull these two sides apart comparing their squads on paper, each of which comprise a wealth of young talents playing in one of Europe's top five divisions.

All but two of France's squad played for a top-tier team in 2018-19 (both goalkeepers). To contrast, eight in Boothroyd's 23-man squad played in the Championship, while Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) and Jake Clarke-Slater (Chelsea) were on loan at Hoffenheim and Vitesse Arnhem, respectively.

England haven't won the Under-21 Euros since clinching back-to-back titles in 1982 and '84 (their only wins to date). However, English youth football has excelled in recent years, and many of those players in the squad were included in either the under-17 or under-20 FIFA World Cup wins of 2017.

They took both youth crowns that year, and BT Sport recently looked at the high volume of budding English players making their breaks at top-level clubs before succeeding with their country:

It wasn't long ago that the youth tier system was considered a burden by young players, said former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates Jermaine Jenas and David Bentley on BBC 5 Live Sport:

The landscape has changed drastically in recent years, however. The looks to be the case for France, who have returned to this competition after 13 years of failed attempts at qualifying.

At the foundation of coach Sylvain Ripoll's side is a lineup of defensive riches, including RB Leipzig centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, both 21. Statman Dave recently hailed the former as a particular gem for the Bundesliga outfit this past season:

Fellow defenders Malang Sarr, 20, and Moussa Niakhate, 23, are also settled starters at Nice and Mainz, respectively.

France's midfield is also sprinkled with top quality in Lyon's special playmaker Houssem Aouar, as well as Celtic's Olivier Ntcham and Jeff Reine-Adelaide of Angers.

As if that wasn't enough, they also boast a very capable finisher in Moussa Dembele, per French football writer Rich Allen:

The Young Lions are currently level with Spain as joint 4-1 favourites to win the competition, per Oddschecker.com, though France and Italy are at very similar odds.

Their defence may not have the same depth as France, but Manchester City ace Phil Foden is an example of the kind of rare asset beginning to make their break, per Match of the Day:



Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will be confident after he scored 26 times in all competitions on loan at Aston Villa this term. The Leicester City midfield quartet of James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes will also be crucial despite having just 14 under-21 caps between them.

England lost 2-1 to Germany in March to snap a run of 19 games unbeaten (begin in September 2017). However, France have won only once in their last six outings and look like they're lacking the same sense of unity in their camp.

Prediction: England to beat France 2-1