Canada Coast Past New Zealand, Secure Knockout Spot at 2019 Women's World Cup

Elsa/Getty Images

Canada booked their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over New Zealand at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France.

Jessie Fleming and Nichelle Prince scored the goals to send their side through. Fleming opened the scoring in the 48th minute after a brilliant break from Prince, who then sealed the victory with just over 10 minutes remaining by reacting fastest after Christine Sinclair hit the post.

Canada were in control of the ball for long spells and could've broken the deadlock earlier when Sinclair headed against the bar from close range in the first half.

The opening period was punctured by a nasty arm injury suffered by New Zealand's CJ Bott, who was replaced by Annalie Longo in the 18th minute.

New Zealand's plan was clear, as they sat deep and sought to frustrate their opponents, and Canada failed to carve out many clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

The injury to Bott took the momentum out of the game. The New Zealand player was left in serious pain after she blocked a cross with her hand and was clearly struggling:

Sinclair then crashed her header against the woodwork, but the long delay had made for a scrappy encounter. With the game still goalless at half time, New Zealand would have been pleased, aside from the injury suffered by their full-back.

With time to regroup, Canada showed more purpose in the second period, and they capitalised on a rare attack where their forwards had space to burst into.

Prince scampered down the left flank and pulled back a perfect ball into the path of Fleming to finish:



Aaron West of FOX Sports paid tribute to the Canadian's desire to get into the penalty area and convert the opportunity:

New Zealand required an excellent save from goalkeeper Erin Nayler to keep the deficit at one goal when she sprung into action to keep out a Prince header.

However, the Ferns were beginning to wilt under the pressure of Canada's possession play, and a second goal was inevitable. With 11 minutes left on the clock, Sinclair had another effort clatter off the woodwork, but Prince was on hand to poke home on the follow-up.

Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star praised the forward's goalscoring instincts at the end of a fine individual display:



The three points guarantees Canada's spot in the knockout stages and extends their unbeaten run to 10 games, nine of which they've kept a clean sheet in. They face the Netherlands—who also have six points but a superior goal difference—on Thursday in their final game, in which the winner will top the group.

New Zealand will be seeking to at least secure third in the group on the same day when they face Cameroon.