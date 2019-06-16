South Africa vs. Germany: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Alexandra Popp of Germany looks on during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany face South Africa at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Group B on Monday.

The Germans collected maximum points from their games against China and Spain, and have booked a spot in the knockout rounds.

South Africa are eliminated after failing to gain points in their two fixtures.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

                        

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6 p.m. (local), 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV: Fox (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK)

StreamNBC Sports Live Extra App, FoxfuboTV (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Odds: Germany 1-12, South Africa 23-1, draw 11-1 (via Oddschecker)

                       

Preview

The two-time champions have been in cruise control during the group stage. Germany have not been at their clinical best, but have still been good enough to beat their opponents.

There might be concerns that one of the tournament favourites could only win their opening games 1-0, but Germany have the experience needed to warm up slowly until they reach boiling point in the latter stages.

Spain showed teams could dominate the ball against the Germans, but that it's incredibly difficult to penetrate their back line.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

South Africa's competition is over and they have no route to the next round.

This is the first time the two nations have played in the women's game, and the pressure will be off for both sides.

Germany could feel this is the perfect opportunity to let their guard down and allow their forwards off the leash.

The midfield has provided Germany's two goals at the tournament, with Giulia Gwinn and Sara Dabritz scoring, and more will be expected from striker Alexandra Popp.

At 28, Popp is an iconic figure in the Germany camp and skipper of her country.

VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Alexandra Popp of Germany kicks the ball against Virginia Torrecilla of Spain during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, Franc
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

According to Steffen Potter of FIFA, Popp said at the start of the tournament any of the top nations could win the World Cup.

"The fact is I don’t see a clear favourite. There are a lot of contenders: USA, France, who are the hosts and have come on a lot, and I don’t think people have been talking enough about England either. They’ve improved a great deal too. I’m also looking forward to seeing what reigning European champions the Netherlands do. As for us, we’re still among the favourites, of course."

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is likely to rest and rotate her team during Monday's encounter in Montpellier, France.

The important battles are in the future, but Germany will want to maintain their perfect record in the current tournament.

Related

    Pogba Won't Force Real Madrid Move

    Man Utd star wants exit but is seeking diplomatic solution

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba Won't Force Real Madrid Move

    Man Utd star wants exit but is seeking diplomatic solution

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Bayern and Dortmund Agree Hummels Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern and Dortmund Agree Hummels Transfer

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Highlights: Ukraine Win U-20 World Cup

    Tsitaishvili sealed 3-1 victory over South Korea in style 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Ukraine Win U-20 World Cup

    Tsitaishvili sealed 3-1 victory over South Korea in style 🎥

    FIFATV
    via YouTube

    Brazil Win Toulon Tournament Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil Win Toulon Tournament Final

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report