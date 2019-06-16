South Africa vs. Germany: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany face South Africa at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Group B on Monday.

The Germans collected maximum points from their games against China and Spain, and have booked a spot in the knockout rounds.

South Africa are eliminated after failing to gain points in their two fixtures.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6 p.m. (local), 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV: Fox (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK)

Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra App, Fox, fuboTV (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)



Odds: Germany 1-12, South Africa 23-1, draw 11-1 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

The two-time champions have been in cruise control during the group stage. Germany have not been at their clinical best, but have still been good enough to beat their opponents.

There might be concerns that one of the tournament favourites could only win their opening games 1-0, but Germany have the experience needed to warm up slowly until they reach boiling point in the latter stages.

Spain showed teams could dominate the ball against the Germans, but that it's incredibly difficult to penetrate their back line.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

South Africa's competition is over and they have no route to the next round.

This is the first time the two nations have played in the women's game, and the pressure will be off for both sides.

Germany could feel this is the perfect opportunity to let their guard down and allow their forwards off the leash.

The midfield has provided Germany's two goals at the tournament, with Giulia Gwinn and Sara Dabritz scoring, and more will be expected from striker Alexandra Popp.

At 28, Popp is an iconic figure in the Germany camp and skipper of her country.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

According to Steffen Potter of FIFA, Popp said at the start of the tournament any of the top nations could win the World Cup.

"The fact is I don’t see a clear favourite. There are a lot of contenders: USA, France, who are the hosts and have come on a lot, and I don’t think people have been talking enough about England either. They’ve improved a great deal too. I’m also looking forward to seeing what reigning European champions the Netherlands do. As for us, we’re still among the favourites, of course."

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is likely to rest and rotate her team during Monday's encounter in Montpellier, France.

The important battles are in the future, but Germany will want to maintain their perfect record in the current tournament.