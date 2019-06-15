Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Saturday Twitter Reaction

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates after scoring her side's 3rd goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the Netherlands and Cameroon at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Michel Spingler/Associated Press

The Netherlands defeated Cameroon 3-1 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Oranje booked their spot in the next phase after winning a second match in Group E.

Canada play New Zealand this evening in their second game of the competition.

                  

Saturday's Results

Netherlands 3-1 Cameroon

Canada vs. New Zealand (9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

                     

Cameroon gave an attacking performance as they attempted to take points off the Netherlands, but Sarina Wiegman's team were clinical in the vital moments.

It became a special day for Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, who broke her country's overall goalscoring record with a brace.

OptaJohan hailed the 22-year-old's achievement:

Miedema launched herself to convert a diving header after 41 minutes, but it took Cameroon only two minutes to equalise through Gabrielle Onguene.

Onguene burst through the Dutch lines and finished her chance past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The Netherlands stepped on the gas after the interval and quickly regained the lead.

Dominique Bloodworth smashed her opportunity home after initially missing her shot just three minutes into the second half.

Alain Djeumfa's team did not lose heart at falling behind twice and continued to test their opponents until the third goal for the Dutch.

Miedema was clinical as she dribbled into the box with five minutes remaining, and the Arsenal player finished to win the points and claim her goalscoring record.

Football writer Tim Stillman explained Miedema's transformation into a goal machine:

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The Dutch advance with a game to spare, and Canada must respond this evening against New Zealand if they want to finish at the summit of the group.

Related

    Brazil Lead Toulon Tournament Final

    Sao Paolo's Antony gives Brazil the lead in illustrious youth tournament

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil Lead Toulon Tournament Final

    Sao Paolo's Antony gives Brazil the lead in illustrious youth tournament

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    'It's Great When There's a Target on Your Back'

    Carli Lloyd says USWNT are untroubled with villain role

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'It's Great When There's a Target on Your Back'

    Carli Lloyd says USWNT are untroubled with villain role

    Caitlin Murray
    via the Guardian

    Copa America Highlights: Coutinho Scores Two for Brazil 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Copa America Highlights: Coutinho Scores Two for Brazil 🎥

    beIN SPORTS
    via beIN SPORTS

    Coutinho Double Gets Copa America Win for Brazil After Being Booed at HT

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Coutinho Double Gets Copa America Win for Brazil After Being Booed at HT

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report