Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Saturday Twitter Reaction

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

The Netherlands defeated Cameroon 3-1 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Oranje booked their spot in the next phase after winning a second match in Group E.

Canada play New Zealand this evening in their second game of the competition.

Saturday's Results

Netherlands 3-1 Cameroon

Canada vs. New Zealand (9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET)

Cameroon gave an attacking performance as they attempted to take points off the Netherlands, but Sarina Wiegman's team were clinical in the vital moments.

It became a special day for Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, who broke her country's overall goalscoring record with a brace.

OptaJohan hailed the 22-year-old's achievement:

Miedema launched herself to convert a diving header after 41 minutes, but it took Cameroon only two minutes to equalise through Gabrielle Onguene.

Onguene burst through the Dutch lines and finished her chance past goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The Netherlands stepped on the gas after the interval and quickly regained the lead.

Dominique Bloodworth smashed her opportunity home after initially missing her shot just three minutes into the second half.

Alain Djeumfa's team did not lose heart at falling behind twice and continued to test their opponents until the third goal for the Dutch.

Miedema was clinical as she dribbled into the box with five minutes remaining, and the Arsenal player finished to win the points and claim her goalscoring record.

Football writer Tim Stillman explained Miedema's transformation into a goal machine:

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

The Dutch advance with a game to spare, and Canada must respond this evening against New Zealand if they want to finish at the summit of the group.