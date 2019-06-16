Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Times for Remaining Group Fixtures

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

The United States will be seeking to secure their spot in the last-16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, when they face Chile in their second match of the competition.

The defending champions were rampant in their opener, as they destroyed Thailand 13-0. Chile will be wary about being on the end of a similar mauling from the USWNT.

Elsewhere, there are some other key games left in the group stages. On Monday, China face Spain, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the knockouts, while Brazil face surprise package Italy after their defeat to Australia, with only a win enough to ensure they definitely progress.

Read on for details of the remaining group stage fixtures, with some crucial games still to come before the knockout bracket begins.

Fixtures (Times are BST)

Sunday, June 16

2 p.m. - Sweden vs. Thailand (Group F)

5 p.m. - United States vs. Chile (Group F)

Monday, June 17

5 p.m. - China vs. Spain (Group B)

5 p.m. - South Africa vs. Germany (Group B)

8 p.m. - Nigeria vs. France (Group A)

8 p.m. - South Korea vs. Norway (Group A)

Tuesday, June 18

8 p.m. - Italy vs. Brazil (Group C)

8 p.m. - Jamaica vs. Australia (Group C)

Wednesday, June 19

8 p.m. - Japan vs. England (Group D)

8 p.m. - Scotland vs. Argentina (Group D)

Thursday, June 20

5 p.m. - Netherlands vs. Canada (Group E)

5 p.m. - Cameroon vs. New Zealand (Group E)

8 p.m. - Sweden vs. United States (Group F)

8 p.m. - Thailand vs. Chile (Group F)

In the United States, the games can be streamed via FOX Sports Go.

In the United Kingdom the matches can be streamed via the BBC website.

After their dominant display against Thailand and the subsequent criticism they took for their celebrations, all eyes will be on the USWNT when they take to the field against Chile.

In their previous match there was a huge chasm in class, although each goal was still greeted with open exuberance from the American players.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent said the manner in which the team conducted themselves didn't sit well:

Meanwhile, former USWNT star Abby Wambach defended some of her former team-mates following the criticism:

While debate will rage about the celebrations, what is beyond doubt is that the United States are a serious outfit and they will be difficult to get the better of again in France. Chile should at least given them a sterner test this time round.

China's meeting with Spain is another match to look forward to. Both are on three points, but the latter has an edge on goal difference, meaning China must win to guarantee a knockout spot.

In terms of surprises, the fact that Brazil are battling for their spot in the competition after two games is a shock. They are unlikely to have it all their own way against Italy either, with the Azzurri securing two wins so far.

Football Tim Stillman noted that the Selecao have the look of an ageing outfit:

Per commentator Jacqui Oatley, after their extraordinary comeback win over Brazil, Australia star Sam Kerr was delighted with her team's performance:

Australia will be buzzing after that fightback and will be big favourites against Jamaica, who have yet to register a point.

Elsewhere, Canada and the Netherlands will fight it out for top spot in Group E, as they both seek to continue their perfect records at the competition to this point. The Netherlands beat Cameroon on what was a historic day for Vivianne Miedema on Saturday:

The Canadians are emerging as a force at the World Cup though. A 2-0 win over New Zealand extended their unbeaten run to 10 games; they've not conceded a goal in nine of those encounters either.