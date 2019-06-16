Nigeria vs. France: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2019

TOPSHOT - France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer (R) celebrates with France's defender Wendie Renard after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between France and Norway, on June 12, 2019, at the Nice Stadium in Nice, southeastern France. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

France will look to book a place in the knockout phase of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in style when they face Nigeria in Group A on Monday.

The tournament hosts are aiming for a third win in a row after already seeing off South Korea and Norway. Les Bleues have been irrepressible going forward, but some vulnerabilities defensively were exposed against Norway.

Nigeria will hope to take advantage in Rennes after securing a 2-0 win over South Korea last time out.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Four, Fox.

Live Stream: BBC iPlayerFox Sports GofuboTV

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

  • Nigeria: 30-1
  • France: 1-7
  • Draw: 8-1

      

France are strong at both ends of the pitch, but commanding centre-back Wendie Renard will be keen to make amends after her own goal against Norway.

While the mistake could have cost the hosts dearly, many were quick to defend the Lyon star:

In truth, France can withstand a mistake at the back thanks to the ample array of match-winners in the final third. Renard's Lyon team-mate Eugenie Le Sommer is already in prolific form with two tournament goals after tucking away a penalty to complete the comeback against Norway.

Steady supply, courtesy of Amandine Henry from the base of midfield, is keeping Le Sommer involved. The duo were also both on the scoresheet in the group-opening 4-0 win.

Nigeria's chances of producing what would rate as a shock rest on the talents of Asisat Oshoala. The FC Barcelona Femeni forward has the pace and technique to unsettle Renard and Co. at the back.

Her superb finish to seal victory over South Korea announced Oshoala as a player teams should fear:

Les Bleues already have one foot in the next round, so Nigeria have more motivation to go for a win. If Oshoala is on form early, things will get nervy for France, who may need Henry and Le Sommer to turn things around again. 

