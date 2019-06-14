Copa America 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Friday

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The 2019 Copa America has begun in Brazil with the host country trying to top the tournament for the first time since 2007, and it got off on the right foot.

Despite being without an injured Neymar, Brazil is the favorite to win it all followed by Argentina.

Perhaps the biggest storyline is whether Leo Messi can lead the Argentines to their first Copa championship since 1993 and avenge their penalty shootout loss in the 2016 final to Chile.

However, before that or anything else can unfold, action began with Brazil defeating 3-0 Bolivia in the Copa opener Friday night at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo in Sao Paulo.

Below is an overview of Saturday's schedule, updated tables and Friday's result heading into the weekend.

Saturday Schedule

Venezuela vs. Peru, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Argentina vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

For full schedule, visit the tournament's official website

Updated Group Results

Group A

Brazil: 1-0-0, 3 points

Peru: 0-0-0

Venezuela: 0-0-0

Bolivia: 0-0-1, 0 points

For a full look at the groups, visit the tournament's official website

Friday Result



Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

Andre Penner/Associated Press

If the opener is any indication, Copa will be Philippe Coutinho's time to shine.

The 27-year-old attacker scored a brace for his side to alleviate a slightly frustrating scoreless first half of play. Coutinho's first goal came on a converted penalty kick, while his second was the result of a perfectly timed header to punctuate Roberto Firmino's cross across the face of the goal.

The goals were three minutes apart (50th and 53rd) to start the second half.

In the 85th minute, Everton added an insurance score off the bench with a screamer from just outside the 18.

"It was a difficult match to debut with," Coutinho said following the match, according to Juan G. Arango of Sport. "Once we scored, we started to play that right way, the way the people wanted us to."

All eyes will be on Coutinho and his side's form as the rest of Copa plays out.

Brazil and Bolivia each play again Tuesday. Brazil will face Peru in Rio de Janeiro, while Bolivia and Venezuela face off in Salvador.